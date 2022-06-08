Rapper Flo Rida to headline Jersey City’s Fourth of July bash

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Rap star Flo Rida will headline Jersey City’s Fourth of July festivities, Mayor Steven Fulop announced Wednesday.

The pre-fireworks concert will also feature opening sets from retired NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who will perform under his DJ Diesel moniker, and Funk Flex.

Fulop hailed the lineup as a return to form for the star-studded and star-spangled celebration , which in pre-pandemic years attracted nearly 150,000 attendees annually.

“Jersey City has transformed over our term to be one of the best renaissance stories in the country, and we strive to deliver the best product in everything we do with July 4 being another example,” said Fulop in a press release. “Jersey City residents deserve the best, and we have taken the opportunity to deliver a free day of fun for families that may not have the means to pay for these types of events.”

Following the musical performances, a fireworks display will light up the night over the Hudson River, backed by the Manhattan skyline. Spectators can take in the fireworks along the Hudson River Walkway, from the north field at Liberty State Park, or from most overlook areas in The Heights neighborhood.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.