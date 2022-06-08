ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Rapper Flo Rida to headline Jersey City’s Fourth of July bash

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NOkDW_0g4gf5TB00

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Rap star Flo Rida will headline Jersey City’s Fourth of July festivities, Mayor Steven Fulop announced Wednesday.

The pre-fireworks concert will also feature opening sets from retired NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who will perform under his DJ Diesel moniker, and Funk Flex.

More New Jersey News

Fulop hailed the lineup as a return to form for the star-studded and star-spangled celebration , which in pre-pandemic years attracted nearly 150,000 attendees annually.

“Jersey City has transformed over our term to be one of the best renaissance stories in the country, and we strive to deliver the best product in everything we do with July 4 being another example,” said Fulop in a press release. “Jersey City residents deserve the best, and we have taken the opportunity to deliver a free day of fun for families that may not have the means to pay for these types of events.”

Following the musical performances, a fireworks display will light up the night over the Hudson River, backed by the Manhattan skyline. Spectators can take in the fireworks along the Hudson River Walkway, from the north field at Liberty State Park, or from most overlook areas in The Heights neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
hudsontv.com

Union City Honors Tony Orlando With Star Dedication at Celia Cruz Park

You all know it. The iconic 1970s hit song Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree. But Tony Orlando and Dawn had many popular hits during the 1970s, including Knock Three Times and Candida. Today, while Orlando no longer performs that often with Dawn, which featured Joyce Vincent Wilson and Telma Hopkins, Orlando mostly performs his 135 annual shows solo, often in Las Vegas. His career has spanned more than 60 years as a singer, songwriter and music producer.
UNION CITY, NJ
PIX11

Spring Benefit makes comeback at Apollo Theater

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Apollo Theater’s signature fundraiser comes back this year. Located where Black culture has been widely celebrated, the event is set to continue its legacy of entertainment and philanthropy.  Kamilah Forbes, executive producer from the Apollo Theater, joined PIX11 News to talk about the event, which will be hosted by Kenan […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Puerto Rican Day Parade in NYC makes comeback

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nuyoricans across the city are preparing as the Puerto Rican Day Parade approaches this weekend. After a two-year hiatus, the event will take place along Fifth Avenue as it enters its 65th year. Louis Maldonado, chairman of the parade board, joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about the event on June […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York Nico makes directorial debut at Tribeca Festival

Nicolas Heller calls himself the unofficial talent scout of New York City, but he’s becoming more official by the day. Nicolas, better known as New York Nico, finds all kinds of characters throughout New York City and highlights them on his social media channels. On Saturday, June 11th, Nicolas is making his directorial debut at […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
State
New Jersey State
Jersey City, NJ
Entertainment
New Jersey Monthly

A Guide to Summer Festivals in New Jersey

After a long, strange trip, festivals are back—and New Jersey is ready to rock!. We’ve put together a list of 40+ can’t-miss festivals taking place this summer and early fall, from musical gatherings to food-focused events to everything in between. There are festivals that have rightfully gained a following, like the New Jersey Festival of Ballooning, Sourland Mountain Festival and Maplewoodstock; events that celebrate local seafood and wine, such as Point Pleasant’s Festival of the Sea and Seaside Heights’ Wine on the Beach; plus art fairs, sand-sculpting competitions, and even one festival that’s all about dogs.
POLITICS
PIX11

Montclair hosts first-ever Pride celebration

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (PIX11) — Residents in Montclair, New Jersey celebrated at the town’s first-ever event. Organizers told PIX11 News it certainly won’t be the last. Organizers said they started planning the historic celebration during the pandemic. “As a gay man living out here in New Jersey, it’s good to see that there’s support all around,” […]
MONTCLAIR, NJ
PIX11

Free concert will honor Biggie Smalls with orchestral tribute

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — You might not immediately connect The Notorious B.I.G. with orchestral music, but that’s exactly what is going down at Lincoln Center on Friday night. The free concert, called “An Orchestral Tribute to The Notorious B.I.G.,” will start at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets for the event are first-come-first-served. “This […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
njarts.net

Flo Rida will headline free concert in Jersey City, July 4

Continuing its tradition of offering free concerts by major music stars on July 4 — Snoop Dogg, Pitbull and Kool & the Gang have all been booked in recent years — Jersey City will present Flo Rida this year, with opening DJ sets by Shaquille O’Neal (performing as DJ Diesel) and Funk Flex, in Exchange Place.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flo Rida
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Steven Fulop
essexnewsdaily.com

2022 Essex County SummerMusic Concert Series to take center stage

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The 2022 Essex County Free SummerMusic Concert Series brings a diverse group of musicians and entertainers to perform at locations throughout the historic Essex County Park System and provides residents with an evening leisure activity. This year’s series features three concert and fireworks spectaculars, five concerts in Brookdale Park, 12 concerts throughout the county, six cultural festivals and seven waterfront concerts at the Clipper Pavilion.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Juneteenth Events in Hudson County 2022

With June officially upon us, we take the time to celebrate and recognize Pride Month, the start of summer, Father’s Day, and Juneteenth, which is now a federal holiday. Since the 1800s, Juneteenth has been celebrated mostly by Black communities with events like parades, festivals, beauty pageants, educational events, and more. As the holiday gains national attention, various events and celebrations are happening throughout the country — and New Jersey is no exception. We’ve rounded up ways to celebrate Juneteenth throughout Hudson County to commemorate the freedom fought for and won so many years ago. Read on for ways to honor Juneteenth in Hudson County, New Jersey.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Rent in New York City surges to record high, report finds

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers can now add a record-breaking increase in rent to their list of concerns. The low rent rates during the pandemic are long gone as students and workers come back to the city. In Manhattan, the average rental per month is $4,000, a 25% increase from last year. The vacancy […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
njarts.net

Newark native Cedric Hill’s short film ‘Noisy’ wins award at Cannes

Cedric Hill is a native of Newark, a Rowan University graduate and, currently, a visiting associate professor of acting at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va. And in May, he added a new and distinguished way in which he can be identified: Award-winning director at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Hill’s...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Fourth Of July#Nba#Funk Flex#Nexstar Media Inc
New Jersey 101.5

This Bar was voted Best in New Jersey, it’s one of Big Joe’s Favorites

There are many great saloons, bars, taverns, and inns here in New Jersey and I am proud to say I have had the pleasure of walking through the doors of most of them. Mashed, the online foodie resource that has news, recipes, and polls its staff and subscribers, recently named the Best Bars in Monmouth County, then went on to say that The Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, New Jersey was the best bar in New Jersey.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
therealdeal.com

Netflix bids on 289-acre land in New Jersey

Netflix is officially in the running for a large tract of land in New Jersey. So is one of New York City’s biggest developers. The streaming giant bid on the so-called “Mega Parcel” in Fort Monmouth on Monday, NJ.com reported. Bidders had until Monday at noon to submit proposals for the 289-acre land, a former Army base made available through the Fort Monmouth Revitalization Authority’s request for offers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Juneteenth celebrations planned throughout New Jersey

“By celebrating Juneteenth, we acknowledge our past while keeping an eye toward our shared future,” is the way Somerset County Commissioner Director Shanel Y. Robinson explains it. “Accepting our country’s history doesn’t mean we are stuck in the past. We as a community are smarter and more resilient when we take advantage of our diversity and work together to build a better future.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
PIX11

Puerto Rican Day parade back after 2-year pandemic hiatus

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The National Puerto Rican Day Parade is Sunday, and preparations got underway in Lower Manhattan on Friday. Mayor Eric Adams was joined by leaders from the island territory and parade organizers. It is the latest sign New York City is recovering from the pandemic, as one of the city’s biggest and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jcitytimes.com

Activists Say ‘No!’ to Pike Extension Impacting JC

If you expand the road, more people will come – not less – and those drivers will bring more unwanted exhaust fumes to an already overburdened Jersey City population. So reasoned a string of citizen environmental organizations at a May 24 meeting of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority at its Woodbridge headquarters. The NJTA offered no rebuttal.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Brooklyn Ballet takes dancing to the streets with free classes

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – People will be dancing in the streets in Albee Square this weekend when Brooklyn Ballet celebrates its 20th anniversary by launching their “Take Ballet to the Streets” outdoor program this Saturday and Sunday. The program offers free classes for all ages and skill levels. Audrey Borst described what goes through […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy