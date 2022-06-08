ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia likely to again run multibillion budget surplus

By By JEFF AMY, The Associated Press
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OhE9t_0g4gehld00

Georgia is still in the money, with tax collections on track to deliver another big surplus in its state budget.


The state has already collected roughly $2 billion more in general tax revenue than it's on track to spend in the budget year that ends June 30, according to figures released Wednesday.

Plus, Georgia will bank another month of tax collections before it closes the books on the 2022 budget year, which could add another $2.5 billion to the surplus.


The bulging bank account could make it possible for the state to further cut taxes or expand services. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has already extended a temporary waiver on gas taxes through the middle of July, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Tuesday called on Kemp to extend the gas tax holiday through the end of the year. Kemp can make that move without legislative approval as long as lawmakers later ratify it.


That would require the state to transfer roughly $150 million a month from its saving to maintain roadbuilding efforts.


Georgia ran a $3.7 billion surplus in the 2021 budget year, filling its rainy day fund to the legal limit and leaving $2.3 billion in additional undesignated surplus Kemp has used to give income tax refunds worth $1.1 billion, in addition to paying for the gas tax holiday.


Abrams has made expanding the Medicaid health insurance program to uninsured adults a top priority.


But lawmakers could be cautious because they have set a big income tax cut to begin on Jan. 1, 2024. Changing Georgia's income tax from a system with a top rate of 5.75% with lower brackets below there to a flat tax of 5.49% could forgo $450 million in tax revenue. After that, the measure calls for the tax rate to fall one-tenth of 1% each year, reaching 4.99% by as early as 2029, unless overall revenue stalls.


Revenue figures have been hard to follow during the spring because Georgia delayed the deadline to file income taxes in 2021 into May because of the pandemic. But that smoke cleared with the May revenue report, showing tax collections running 24% ahead of this time last year and more than 10% ahead of what's needed for a 2022 budget. That's even after Kemp and lawmakers added nearly $3 billion in spending, mainly by paying more to employees and K-12 teachers and increasing other spending on education.


Georgia’s budget pays to educate 1.7 million K-12 students and 435,000 college students, house 47,000 state prisoners, pave 18,000 miles (29,000 kilometers) of highways and care for more than 200,000 people who are mentally ill, developmentally disabled or addicted to drugs or alcohol.

A few hundred million of the extra money will go into the state rainy day fund, which by law contains 15% of tax collections from the previous year. But most of it will end up as undesignated surplus, basically cash Kemp and lawmakers can spend as they please.

Comments / 5

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Democrats in runoff for Georgia Labor Commissioner ding GOP incumbent

When everything is going well, few Georgians keep track of goings on at the state labor department. Things haven’t been going well the past few years. The initial pandemic shutdowns of 2020 caused Georgia businesses to lay off workers in record-breaking numbers, leading to record-breaking problems for people trying to receive unemployment insurance benefits. Jobless Georgians reported unanswered calls for help and monthslong wait times for approval.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Recap of Jan. 6 committee's first hearing; Rural Georgia needs focus in midterm

Charlie Hayslett — Writer, Trouble in God's Country. Jim Galloway — Former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tia Mitchell — Washington correspondent, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. The Jan. 6 committee hearings rely on pivotal information from Georgia. The committee presented testimony from a few key...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
Forsyth County News

Georgia mental health commission planning next round of reforms

Georgia is starting “the decade of mental health reforms” Kevin Tanner, chairman of the state’s Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission, said this week. The high-level commission, formed in 2019, developed long-range recommendations to address the state’s abysmal mental health outcomes. The General Assembly adopted some of those recommendations during the 2022 legislative session.
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Chattanooga residents crossing into Georgia to save at the pump

Late last month Georgia Governor Brian Kemp took the initiative to further suspend the state’s gas tax. The suspension will last until mid-July. This saves Georgia residents about 29 cents per gallon. The Georgia state average is $4.43 compared to Tennessee’s average at $4.63 per gallon. This is enticing some Chattanooga residents into crossing state lines to fill up their tanks.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia could play a large role in Jan. 6 committee hearings

ATLANTA — Ever since the 2020 election President Donald Trump has been focused on Georgia for several reasons and in various ways. The state even played a key role in the former president's second impeachment as the only state mentioned in the article of impeachment against him. Georgia now...
GEORGIA STATE
Toni Koraza

Georgia to face prolonged food shortages

Food prices have been stubbornly rising with no sign of stopping or slowing down. Georgia is one of the most vulnerable states, and Georgians face an extreme risk of finding their supermarket shelves depleted of their favorite foods. It’s not just food shortages that may plague everyday life in Georgia. Food insecurity follows suit.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia investment adviser on the run for years ordered to pay $12M

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A financial adviser who’s been on the run for nearly two years has been ordered to pay $12 million to his victims in Georgia, North Carolina and Florida. The default judgment was recently entered in a lawsuit brought by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Surplus#Tax Brackets#Drugs#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican#Democratic#Medicaid
The Georgia Sun

Dispute over rural broadband in Georgia continues

Telecom providers are complaining that financial incentives the Georgia Public Service Commission offered them a year and a half ago to expand broadband service into rural Georgia aren’t working. But representatives of the state’s electric membership cooperatives say the fact that 20 EMCs serving mostly rural areas have entered...
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

2 Georgia hospitals fined for not publicly disclosing prices

Federal officials have fined two Georgia hospitals more than $1 million for failing to meet new requirements to publicly disclose their charges. Northside Hospital Atlanta and Northside Hospital Cherokee are the first two hospitals in the country to face monetary penalties under the rules that went into effect last year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Friday. CMS issued the fines this week — $883,000 for Northside Atlanta and $214,000 for Northside Cherokee.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (June 9)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: HS diploma/GED and a valid driver’s license. Job Duties: Will work in retail stores to install, service, troubleshoot, perform maintenance, and repair Inventory Control and...
MACON, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy