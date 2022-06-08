ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restless Road Taps Into ‘JoBro’ Comparisons & Reveal New Music Will Be ‘Melting Pot’ Of Stories

By Ali Stagnitta
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Angela Presti

Restless Road rose to fame in 2013 after finishing fourth in the third season of The X Factor. As we all know, Nashville can be a 10-year-town, and the trio had their share of obstacles on the way. However, at the start of the pandemic, their luck turned when they were signed onto Kane Brown‘s label and began to find major success on TikTok, sharing their own music as well as popular covers, countrified. Now, band members Zach Beeken, Garrett Nichols, and Colton Pack have taken their music out on the road in their Bar Friends tour, and even tap into those Jonas Brothers comparisons during the show.

“First of all, we’re fans! We’ve always been fans,” Zach told HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview backstage at the Gramercy Theater during the Bar Friends tour. “I mean, who isn’t a fan?” added Garrett. “We started to notice when the three of us would go out anywhere, people would either say, ‘Are y’all brothers?’ Or they’d ask, ‘Are y’all like the country, Jonas Brothers?’ Especially when we did The Bachelor,” Colton explained. “We think it’s hilarious, so we thought we’d make a bit out of it during our show and it’s really fun.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gAlt_0g4gdlKk00
Restless Road. (Angela Presti)

With their electrifying harmonies and synchronicity reminiscent of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Restless Road breaks into the Jonas Brothers’ “Burnin’ Up” in the midst of their set. “It’s a really fun moment in our show. I think people are thinking it, so we just wanted to give the people what they want and kind of make fun of ourselves, too,” Garrett told HL.

When it comes to their own music, Restless Road revealed they’ve been testing out some new songs on their fans during the tour, in addition to performing the 9 songs from their 2020 EP. “All of the music we put out is really about the three of us. We all came from different upbringings, so we all bring different things to the table, and in almost every song there is a lot of truth,” Colton said. “It may not be the truth for all three of us, but it’s a story from one of us. In everything we put out, it has to mean something to us at the end of the day. If it doesn’t, then why are we saying it?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpvRX_0g4gdlKk00
Restless Road. (Angela Presti)

Garrett added that the trio “looks at the success at some of the biggest country music bands, like Zac Brown Band, Alabama, or Brooks & Dunn” for inspiration for their next big hit. “You kind of see they have like, a song for this and a song for that… and sometimes we start that way when we’re making new music,” he said.

We will definitely be keeping an eye out for more Restless Road tunes, but in the meantime, be sure to stream their music and look out to see if they’ll be performing in a city near you this summer on their Bar Friends tour!

