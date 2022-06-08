ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

EMTA and EDP Offer Block Party Experience at 14th Fest

By Amy VanScoter
eriereader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority and the Erie Downtown Partnership are teaming up to kick off the summer with a block party sure to get you in the groove for summer fun. Celebrating the opening of the new Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority...

www.eriereader.com

Comments / 5

eriereader.com

North East Food Tour

During our guided walking food tour you'll learn the history and culture of historic North East, PA while enjoying delicious food from locally-owned restaurants, bakeries, and specialty shops. Whether you're a local or you're just visiting the Lake Erie region, this is the perfect weekend activity for anyone who enjoys eating good food and learning a little bit along the way. (Pre-purchased tickets required – visit www.eriefoodtours.com for more information).
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

Community Gem Features Lawrence Park Restaurant and Deli

Breakfast with a smile is not part of a tradition at Dabrowski's in Lawrence Park. Longtime employee Rick Dabrowski enjoys the give and take with his customers. He tells them, "the attitude is free of charge." His parents started the business and his sister Joyce runs the daily operation. His...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town June 10-12

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Goodell Gardens- Along the Garden Path Tours Visit Goodell Gardens to see what is blooming! The Gardens are constantly changing throughout the season! This event offers […]
ERIE, PA
eriereader.com

North East Gibson Days

Gibson Days is one of the longest running craft/artisan festivals in North East, PA and one of the first festivals of the season. This will be the North East Lions Club 4th year running the festival after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic and every year we strive to make it better than the last. Bake sale, entertainment, food trucks, and more! This is event is Saturday June 11th from 10am-6pm and Sunday June 12 from 11am-5pm.
NORTH EAST, PA
eriereader.com

Papyrus Scrolls (Egyptian, Greek, and Roman) Workshop

In this papyrus scrolls workshop, we will be exploring the history, materials, and techniques of making authentic Egyptian papyrus scrolls. Bookbinder and restorer, Edward Patrick Kranz will lead the workshop at Grounded Print and Paper in historic Erie, PA! Papyrus scrolls may seem outdated, but they are perfect for Weddings, family genealogy, SCA, LARP, role play, and home decor. All materials and tools will be supplied for this workshop. Each attendee will have the opportunity to make two papyrus scrolls, one with and one without an umbilicus. Seating is limited so get your tickets today! You can purchase your tickets and reserve your seat at the Grounded Print and Paper Website: https://www.groundedprintshop.com/classes-1.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Bingo fundraiser to benefit Crawford County Fair

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Officials with the Crawford County Fair Board announced a fundraiser bingo event to support the Crawford County Fair Association. The Crawford County Fair’s Breakfast Bingo is slated to be held on Saturday, June 18. Early bird bingo will begin at 8:30 a.m., and regular games will begin at 9 a.m. in Home Show […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie County Courthouse cafe will soon serve its last meal

The cafe inside the Erie County Courthouse will apparently soon be serving its last meal. And tonight, some are not happy with the way the transition is being handled. The cafe has been operated by local Chef Lisa Heidelberg who has a lease with Erie County. According to Heidelberg, she found out from an anonymous […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Cruise Town Erie holds car show along State St.

Classic cars, muscle cars, hot rods, hundreds of them were lined up State St. on June 10 for the 2022 Cruise Town Erie Car Show. This is the 12th year in a row that Contemporary Motorcar has been the sponsor. The city closed down State St. from 4th to 12th St. so families can safely […]
ERIE, PA
eriereader.com

Brent Terhune presented by Off Constantly Comedy and RandyBillDuck

Social media icon Brent Terhune makes a one night one show stop in Erie, Pa! Off Constantly Comedy and RandyBillDuck present Brent Terhune for one night only. Brent has been all over social media with insane followings on tiktok, youtube, facebook and instagram and you've seen him on Dry Bar Comedy and headlining clubs across the nation. Featuring will be Erie's own Anthony Morelli who can be seen all over the city and tri-state area local shows, and hosting for the night is Erie's Dan Brady. Doors will open at 7:30, and the show will begin at 8:00 and it is on the 4th floor of PACA. If you need assistance there will be someone to help operate the elevator. It is a BYOB event, but please no glass. Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite for $20, or at the door day of. Any questions please email offconstantlycomedy@gmail.com.
ERIE, PA
macaronikid.com

Free Summer Music Series in Erie

Looking for a great way to spend a summer evening outdoors? Erie hosts many FREE outdoor summer concert series all summer long. Just take a blanket or chair (and probably some bug spray!) and get out and enjoy. Many of the concerts also feature food trucks and other refreshments. Here's where you can find FREE music this summer:
ERIE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Jeeps roll into downtown Butler by the thousands

Downtown Butler was taken over by Jeeps Friday evening for the 11th annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival. The Jeeps rolled into downtown Butler from all directions for the Jeep Invasion, as organizers chose to forego the Jeep parade in favor of a standstill event that allowed people to view the Jeeps and meet with their owners — at their own pace.
BUTLER, PA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
butlerradio.com

Butler Readying For Jeep Festival

Preparations are nearly complete for the return of the Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival to Butler. The 11th annual Jeep festival weekend can be divided into two main events: the Jeep invasion in downtown Butler and Jeep activities at Cooper’s Event Venue in Slippery Rock. The Jeep Invasion will last...
BUTLER, PA
erienewsnow.com

Spruce Up Erie County to Distribute Supplies to People in Need this Saturday

People who are unable to afford cleaning and hygiene products due to poverty can get their hands on supplies this Saturday. Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) will be distributing free toilet paper, paper towels, feminine hygiene products, dish soap, laundry soap, sponges, dishcloths and towels through its Spruce Up Erie County event.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Building Bikes for Local Children

65 children in Erie got brand, new bikes on Saturday, thanks to a group of volunteers and the Can'd Aid. A company that helps recruit volunteers for different community events across the country. Instead of taking a bike ride on Saturday morning, a group of volunteers built bikes for children...
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Grove City Strawberry Days Festival kicks off Thursday

The summer season means fruits are now in season, including strawberries. Grove City is celebrating the new crop of strawberries with the 2022 Grove City Strawberry Days Festival. The event kicks off Thursday and runs through the weekend with live music, vendors, a variety of food and locally grown strawberries.
GROVE CITY, OH
YourErie

New parking upgrades at Erie International Airport

Tourists visiting Erie International Airport will notice new upgrades, which is expected to make their traveling experience easier. The Erie International Airport parking system was upgraded earlier in 2022. The new upgrades will allow passengers to take their ticket into the terminal building as they leave the baggage claim area. Travelers will be greeted by […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Take advantage of free programs and local parks this summer

Students from several school districts are now out for the summer. City leaders are encouraging families to take advantage of public parks. It’s summer break for students across the region, and there are several free city summer rec programs that begin on June 13. It’s the last day of class for students at Erie’s Public […]
ERIE, PA
eriereader.com

Asbury Woods: 5 Mile Trail Run

The 5th annual Into the Woods 5 Miler will kick your Asbury as you test your mettle on the trails. This highly competitive five-mile race is the anchor event, but participants can choose a non-competitive two-mile walk. Childcare and a youth fun-run round out this family-friendly event. Location: Nature Center Time: 8:30 a.m. Check-in and Free Childcare begins 9:00 a.m. 1/2 mile Kids Fun-run 9:30 a.m. 5-mile Race and Walk Start.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

UPMC to Offer Mammograms During Saturday Event

UPMC Breast Imaging is hosting a mammogram event Saturday. It will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 300 State St., Suite 108. Registration is recommended by calling 814-877-6123, but walk-ins are welcome. Results will be available the same day. A screening mammogram continues to be the most powerful...
ERIE, PA

