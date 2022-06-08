EMTA and EDP Offer Block Party Experience at 14th Fest

In this papyrus scrolls workshop, we will be exploring the history, materials, and techniques of making authentic Egyptian papyrus scrolls. Bookbinder and restorer, Edward Patrick Kranz will lead the workshop at Grounded Print and Paper in historic Erie, PA! Papyrus scrolls may seem outdated, but they are perfect for Weddings, family genealogy, SCA, LARP, role play, and home decor. All materials and tools will be supplied for this workshop. Each attendee will have the opportunity to make two papyrus scrolls, one with and one without an umbilicus. Seating is limited so get your tickets today! You can purchase your tickets and reserve your seat at the Grounded Print and Paper Website: https://www.groundedprintshop.com/classes-1.
