Bristol, VA

Va. DEQ meets to discuss actions and timelines for eliminating odor from Bristol landfill

By Van Jones, Murry Lee
 3 days ago

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) sent a letter to Bristol, Virginia Council members on Wednesday.

The letter was a summary of the meeting on Tuesday in which enforcement options and timelines for eliminating the odor coming from the Bristol, Virginia landfill were discussed.

The DEQ had previously dispatched an expert panel to Bristol to study the landfill and present recommendations for correcting the odor.

Since that time, the City of Bristol, Tennessee has filed a lawsuit against its sister city regarding violations related to the landfill. A settlement from Bristol, Virginia leaders has been proposed.

Bristol, Va. says closing stinky landfill is the plan, but timeline unknown

In its letter, the DEQ states that the topic of enforcement of an action plan on Bristol, Virginia’s part was discussed at its Tuesday meeting. The department stated that it expects a “potential fully executed enforcement action with the City, in August 2022 (at the earliest).”

“At present, DEQ understands that the City agrees in principle to enter into an Order and implementing the recommendations set forth within the April 25, 2022 Expert Panel’s report, which will additionally incorporate the City’s July 6, 2022 Plan of Action. The City has additionally committed to some initial activities and associated timelines that will be incorporated into their July 6, 2022 Plan of Action response,” the letter states.

Virginia budget passed, SWVA to see several impacts

Additional commitments for the city that will be part of the upcoming action plan include:

  • Installation of a sidewall odor mitigation system within 365 days
  • Installation of thermocouples in waste mass within 90 days
  • Ceasing acceptance of offsite commercial/industrial waste in SWP 588 within 90 days
  • Installation of adequate intermediate cover in accordance with Va. Solid Waste Management Regulations within 90 days

The letter can be read in its entirety below:

Bristol.landfill Correspondence 08June2022 by Murry Lee on Scribd

The letter adds that all parties will continue to negotiate the terms of a future order.

WJHL

Norton’s Central Drive-In celebrates 70 years

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — The Central Drive-In in Norton, Virginia has stood the test of time by opening each season for the past 70 years. Since 1952, the Central Drive-In has ushered in crowds each summer screening the latest blockbusters. It holds the title of the oldest operating drive-in in the state of Virginia. The […]
NORTON, VA
WJHL

BrightRidge board approves Bitcoin mine lawsuit settlement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge’s board of directors approved a settlement proposal Friday in Washington County’s lawsuit against the utility and a Bitcoin mine operator it partners with, clearing the way for the shutdown of a controversial Bitcoin mine in the Limestone community. Attending board members unanimously approved the deal, which county commissioners modified […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

LIST: Weekend events throughout the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Looking for activities and events over the weekend? News Channel 11 compiled a list of various happenings in the Tri-Cities region. Saturday, June 11 What: American Heritage FestivalWhere: Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats at 200 Hyder Hill RoadWhen: Saturday and SundayMore information: CLICK HERE What: Free Fishing Day in TennesseeWhere: […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

‘Sandwich Engines’ fire up at East TN Crank-Up in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County presented a display of antique machines on Thursday. The 51st annual East Tennessee Crank-Up event featured antique engines and tractors as well as working displays, a country store and handmade treats. Every year, the event features a different manufacturer of engines. In 2022, it was ‘Sandwich Engines,’ which […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Carter County residents enjoyed free fishing day on Saturday

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Free fishing day was held on Saturday and residents of Carter County took full advantage of the day. A pond was filled with catfish designed for parents and their kids to try their hand at fishing in. Prizes were given out for the largest fish caught and draws were held […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport BMA approves closing Jared Drive

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport city leaders are moving forward with a plan to close a section of Jared Drive at the request of Eastman Chemical Company. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday unanimously approved vacating a 1,500-foot section of Jared Drive near the intersection of Riverport Road and Wilcox Drive. The BMA […]
