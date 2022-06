HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As the old Bert’s Pharmacy building was being torn down recently, Hastings Avenue and part of 2nd street has been closed during the construction. Today, according to the Hastings Chief Building Official, Hastings Avenue will reopen entirely following cleaning by a crew, but 2nd street will remain at one lane open while structural steel is still in place.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO