Chevy Chase Village, MD

Nicholas John Roske: Everything we know about the man charged with attempted murder of Brett Kavanaugh

By Bevan Hurley and Alex Woodward
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nrtjo_0g4gdPre00

A California man charged with the attempted murder of US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has been named as Nicholas John Roske.

Mr Roske was arrested overnight on 8 June after he called 911 near Justice Kavanaugh’s Maryland home to say he was suicidal and travelled to kill the conservative justice, according to a federal criminal complaint.

He was arrested at 1.50am armed with a Glock 17 handgun with two magazines and ammunition, a knife, pepper spray, a hammer, a screwdriver, a crow bar, zip ties and duct tape, according to investigators.

Mr Roske, 26, from Simi Valley, reportedly told police he was angry at Justice Kavanaugh about the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn constitutional protections for abortion rights, as well as a recent school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

He reportedly told investigators that he believed Justice Kavanaught would “side with Second Amendment decisions that would loosen gun control laws,” according to the complaint.

Everything we know about the arrest

According to a criminal charging document, Mr Roske was seen getting out of a taxi in front of Justice Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland , just after 1am by US Marshals.

He was dressed in black clothing and carrying a backpack and a suitcase, an arrest affidavit states.

He looked at the US Marshals and then walked away from the justice’s property.

About 50 minutes later, Montgomery County Police Department officers responded to a call from Mr Roske saying he was considering harming himself and the judge, according to the affidavit.

He was taken into custody without incident and taken to a local police station.

Mr Roske was still on the phone with the emergency response call taker when he was arrested.

A search of his suitcase and backpack revealed a “black tactical chest rig and tactical knife, a pistol with two magazines and ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch, crow bar, pistol light, duct tape, hiking boots with padding on the outside of the soles, and other items,” according to law enforcement.

The criminal complaint states that he waived his right to silence and believed killing the justice would “give his life a purpose”.

He reportedly told an FBI agent that he intended to kill Justice Kavanaugh and then himself.

Mr Roske decided to travel from his home in California to kill Justice Kavanaugh after finding his address online.

Further, the complaint accuses Mr Roske of “attempts to kidnap or murder, or threatens to assault, kidnap or murder a United States Judge, to wit: a current Justice of the United States Supreme Court.”

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine a potential sentence after considering US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Who is Nicholas Roske?

According to police, Mr Roske travelled to Maryland from his home in Simi Valley, about 40 miles (64kms) north west of downtown Los Angeles.

A Linkedin page which appears to belong to Mr Roske states that he works as an office manager at a pest control company.

Public records showed Mr Roske lived in a three bedroom home in Marsha Avenue.

A man and a woman in their 50s who share his surname are also listed living at the address. They could not immediately be reached for comment.

Citing law enforcement sources, media reports suggested Mr Roske was carrying a California driver’s license when he was arrested and had a previous address in the Seattle area.

Mr Roske made a brief appearance before Maryland Magistrate Judge Timothy Sullivan on Wednesday afternoon.

He agreed to remain in custody, and has been assigned a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 22 June.

On Wednesday night, FBI agents raided Mr Roske’s Simi Valley home after obtaining a search warrant.

Witnesses told ABC7 that officers were canvassing the neighbourhood asking for information about the suspect.

“I just pray for the outcome and [Roske’s family] because they’re going through a lot right now,” a neighbour told ABC7.

Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
The Independent

Don Jr seems to goad Jan 6 committee into recommending charges against his father in odd tweet

Donald Trump Jr appeared to goad the January 6 committee into recommending charges for his father in an odd tweet. On Monday night, Mr Trump Jr responded to a tweet by Punchbowl News reporter John Bresnahan, who wrote that panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said that the January 6 select committee “will NOT make any criminal referral to the Justice Department on Trump or anyone else”. “That’s not our job. Our job is to look at January 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that … We don’t have the authority,” Mr Thompson said. The chairman...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘They put tampons in men’s bathrooms’: Marjorie Taylor Greene blames shortage on transgender people

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has blamed transgender people for the nationwide shortage of tampons in the United States.The Georgia Republican claimed the shortage, fueled by supply shortages, is triggered by the White House putting tampons in men’s bathrooms. “Men have taken over everything. They’re ‘women of the year’ in every category, in women’s categories,” she told conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network.She continued her diatribe against the transgender community by adding: “Now there’s a shortage of tampons, and that’s probably because men are buying tampons.”“Are you telling me that this is legit,” host Brian Glenn asked Ms Greene.She said: “I’m...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Suzy Lamplugh murder suspect ‘on deathbed’ and urged to tell family ‘what happened’

The family of murdered estate agent Suzy Lamplugh has called on the main suspect in her killing to "tell us what happened" after it emerged he is close to death.Ms Lamplugh disappeared in Fulham, west London, in July 1986, aged 25. Her body has never been recovered.John Cannan, 68, was named in 2002 as the chief suspect in Ms Lamplugh's disappearance and murder. Cannan, already serving a life sentence for a separate murder and rape, denies killing her.The Crown Prosecution Service said there was not enough evidence to charge him.Cannan, of Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, has been suffering ill health for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas police want to block officers’ body cam footage of Uvalde massacre response being released to the public

Texas police want to block officers’ body cam footage of the Uvalde elementary school massacre response from being made public.The Texas Department of Public Safety has asked the state’s Office of the Attorney General to prevent the public release of police body camera footage from Robb Elementary.TDPS officials have argued that the video could be used by other shooters to establish police “weakness” in responding to crimes, according to Vice.A law firm representing the City of Uvalde has also asked the AG’s office to rule on records requests, according to the Associated Press, citing 52 legal areas they claim...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Ex-police officer jailed for string of racist messages mocking George Floyd death

An ex-police constable who posted racist WhatsApp memes mocking the death of George Floyd has been jailed for 20 weeks.Married father-of-one James Watts was serving with West Mercia Police in 2020 when he shared the “grossly offensive” material in a group chat, which included former colleagues at a Warwickshire prison.At Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram heard how the 31-year-old was charged following a police inquiry into 10 memes posted in May and June 2020.One of the memes featured a white dog wearing Ku Klux Klan clothing, and another displayed a kneeling mat with George Floyd’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex police constable who posted Ku Klux Klan memes and mocked George Floyd’s death is jailed

An ex-police constable who posted racist WhatsApp memes mocking the death of George Floyd has been jailed for 20 weeks.James Watts was serving with West Mercia Police in 2020 when he shared the “grossly offensive” material in a group chat which included former colleagues at a Warwickshire prison.The 31-year-old was charged after a police inquiry into 10 memes posted in May and June 2020, including one featuring a white dog wearing Ku Klux Klan clothing. Other memes posted by Watts, who accepted in police interviews that the messages were racist in nature, featured images of a kneeling mat and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Four Met officers served with gross misconduct notices in Child Q investigation

Four Metropolitan Police officers are being investigated for gross misconduct after a 15-year-old black schoolgirl was strip-searched.The teenager, referred to as Child Q, was strip-searched by female Met officers in 2020 after she was wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis at her east London school.Protests and condemnation erupted after it emerged the teenager was searched without another adult present and in the knowledge that she was menstruating.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed that four Met officers have been served with gross misconduct notices in connection with its ongoing investigation into complaints that Child Q was inappropriately strip-searched.We are also...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Idaho police officers receiving death threats after arresting Patriot Front members

Police officers in Idaho say they are facing numerous death threats after they arrested 31 members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front near an annual Pride event in Coeur d’Alene over the weekend. Coeur d’Alene police chief Lee White told reporters on Monday that his department has recieved numerous calls since its officers arrested Patriot Front members on Saturday following a 911 call on Saturday, many in praise of the department’s operation. But Mr White estimated that half the calls, which he believes are largely coming from outside Coeur d’Alene, have been threats. “The other 50 per cent —...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Public Safety
Supreme Court
Self-described ‘incel’ who drove into crowd in Toronto killing 11 is jailed for life

A man who admitted to running-down 10 people in a Toronto van attack in 2018 has been sentenced to life imprisonment.Alek Minassian, 29, previously admitted to planning the 23 April 2018 van attack on a busy  street in Toronto’s North York district because he self-identified as an “incel”, a term used to describe young men who blame women for their limited sexual experience.Minassian rented the van before murdering 10 people, allegedly as punishment to society for being an “incel”, as he told police following his arrest.One other person injured during the attack also died later of injuries she sustained.On Monday,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Officer who searched for Gaia Pope said they were ‘crying out for help’

A police officer who was tasked with searching for a vulnerable teenager the day after her disappearance has told a coroner he and his team were not given the support they needed to find her.Pc Lee Lawrence was working as a response officer with Dorset Police on November 7 2017 when Gaia Pope-Sutherland went missing from her home in Swanage.The 19-year-old was found 11 days later near Dancing Ledge, a clifftop, having died of hypothermia.On November 8, Pc Lawrence and a small number of officers from the Purbeck area unit were told to search a 300-metre radius from the house...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Patriot Front: What is the white supremacist group whose members were arrested over failed Pride plot?

Thirty-one members of an American white supremacist group known as Patriot Front were arrested in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Saturday 11 June, after local police received a tip from a member of the public who reported seeing “a little army” climbing into the back of a U-Haul truck parked outside a hotel.Officers duly found the men crowded together in the back of their vehicle wearing matching riot gear, including shin guards, shields, balaclavas, beige caps and arm bands.Video of the men kneeling on the grass with their hands zip-tied behind their backs during the arrest quickly went viral on...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Lauren Boebert wants fentanyl declared a weapon of mass destruction

Colorado Rep Lauren Boebert introduced new legislation that seeks to classify the opioid fentanyl, which can be lethal if not administered by a trained medical professional, as a weapon of mass destruction.“It is time to call fentanyl what it is: a weapon of mass destruction that is destroying our nation,” the congresswoman wrote in a press release introducing the “Fentanyl is a WMD Act” on Monday.In the congresswoman’s home state of Colorado, the substance has claimed the lives of 900 people in 2020 alone, while across the country, preliminary statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate...
COLORADO STATE
