ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Batavia police ask for public assistance in identifying larceny suspect

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i0R2h_0g4gdNLQ00

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Batavia Police Department are asking the public for assistance in identifying a vehicle and person in the photos provided.

Officers said the person in the photos is a person of interest in the larceny of some benches from a business in Batavia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQWMX_0g4gdNLQ00

Officers are asking anyone with information to call Officer Nicole McGinnis at (585)-345-6350 or the Batavia Police Department’s confidential line at (585)-345-6370.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Livingston County Sheriff: Man arrested after 2-month-old thrown and shook

CALEDONIA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man is under arrest after the Livingston County Sheriff's Office said he threw and shook a 2-month-old child, causing the child a head injury. The child was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment after first responders found him not breathing at a home in the village of Caledonia last Thursday. The child is in guarded condition.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Irondequoit man sentenced for murder of Brighton businessman

MONROE CO., N.Y. (WROC) — Christopher Wernle was sentenced to 26 years in prison Tuesday, for the murder of 65-year-old Edward Boucher. Boucher was found dead outside Wernle’s home in May, 2021. His family had reported him missing the day before the discovery. Police at the time said it was not a random murder, as […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batavia, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Batavia, NY
WETM 18 News

Prattsburgh man arrested for rape of a minor under 15

PRATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Prattsburgh man has been arrested for allegedly raping a victim under 15 years old, according to New York State Police. Neil Shaw, 47, was arrested by State Police out of Bath on June 13, 2022, for a rape that occurred in early February. Police say that the victim was known […]
PRATTSBURGH, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Man with gun outside East High School

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man with a gun was seen outside East High School earlier today at around 3 p.m. according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD). The school was quickly placed into a lockdown, according to authorities, but no shots were fired. At approximately 3:05 p.m. RPD says they responded to calls about […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Public Assistance#Nexstar Media Inc
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man arrested for possession of guns, contraband

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man found in possession of several weapons and illegal contraband was arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court on Tuesday. According to the Erie County DA’s office, the guns and contraband were found during the execution of a search warrant by the Erie County Sheriff’s office and BPD SWAT around 8:30 a.m. […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 8 WROC

Chili Avenue murder suspect arrested in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect was arrested and charged with murder Monday in connection to a fatal shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 32, shot Javon Sampson on April 9. Sampson was hospitalized and died nearly 2 weeks later, on April 22. According to investigators, Lane was identified as a […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating gunpoint robbery, chase on Avenue D

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Saturday evening on Joseph Avenue near Avenue D. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to the victim who said his property was stolen from him at gunpoint. The RPD says the victim is a 39-year-old man from […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

23-year-old killed in Navel Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man was killed in a shooting on Navel Avenue late Sunday night, Buffalo police said. Police said the man was shot multiple times while outside at a small gathering around 11:30 p.m. The man was taken to ECMC in a civilian vehicle and later pronounced dead. His name […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport man arrested for DWI

On June 10, 2022 at approximately 10:35PM, Troopers observed traffic infractions and their investigation led to an interview with Jeremy J. Zimmerman. Zimmerman exhibited several signs of impairment and failed SFSTs. Zimmerman was transported to SP Lockport where he recorded a BAC of .17%. Zimmerman was released and given an...
LOCKPORT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Niagara Falls man arrested in Town of Athens

ATHENS – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office Sunday arrested a Niagara Falls man in the Town of Athens on weapons, drugs and parole charges. Sheriff’s deputies were assigned the welfare of a person in Athens. When officers attempted to make a positive identification on the man, he...
ATHENS, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy