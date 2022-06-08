Batavia police ask for public assistance in identifying larceny suspect
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Batavia Police Department are asking the public for assistance in identifying a vehicle and person in the photos provided.
Officers said the person in the photos is a person of interest in the larceny of some benches from a business in Batavia.
Officers are asking anyone with information to call Officer Nicole McGinnis at (585)-345-6350 or the Batavia Police Department’s confidential line at (585)-345-6370.
