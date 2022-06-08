In Their Own Words: Maestro’s Dog Haus

As temperatures everywhere begin to climb steadily, I find myself veering away from dishes that require extensive prep work, energy, and worst of all a hot kitchen. In my mind, everything in life this time of year should be as crisp and refreshing as a summer roll. This salad is inspired by one of my favorite spots in Brooklyn, LuAnne's Wild Ginger. It has a little bit of everything in terms of texture, flavor, and best of all, it'll keep you full without feeling too heavy. You've got the chewy soba noodles, the heartiness of the peanut dressing, the crunch of the kale, and the cool smooth silken tofu. It's also a great dish to meal-prep with, because it's simple to prepare and none of the ingredients are too precious to last in the fridge.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO