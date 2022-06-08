Rising pet food costs have owners making tough decisions

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The cost of food, healthcare and supplies are increasing not just for humans but for pets too.

Rising costs may be leading some families to make tough choices about their pets. According to an animal services supervisor, many animals have even been abandoned by their owners.

FOX40’s Kristi Gross has the story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.