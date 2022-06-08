Houlahan Hosts SBA Administrator Guzman, Business Leaders for Roundtable and Tour of Coatesville Innovation Hub

CAMP HILL, PA — The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) announced the recent hiring of Brian Swift as Public Engagement Coordinator in the Camp Hill office. A graduate of McDaniel College and La Universidad Tecnológica de Bolívar, Brian had been working abroad as an educator in Colombia before he returned home to PA last summer. A native of south-central Pennsylvania, Brian developed a love of hiking, history, and deep respect for PA’s State Parks and Forests in his youth. After only visiting PA during the winter holidays for the past decade, Brian was stunned this year by PA’s springtime beauty. “I had completely forgotten about all the redbuds, dogwoods, magnolias, the green budding maples, and – well, all the color of our flowering trees and shrubs,” Brian said.

