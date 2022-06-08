ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Houlahan Hosts SBA Administrator Guzman, Business Leaders for Roundtable and Tour of Coatesville Innovation Hub

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

L to R: SBA Administrator Guzman; Rep. Chrissy Houlahan; Coatesville City Manager James Logan; and Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry President Laura Manion. (Submitted Images) COATESVILLE, PA — Last week, Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) hosted Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman in Coatesville for back-to-back...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury

Two Chester County law firms combine

WEST CHESTER — Gawthrop Greenwood, PC, a regional law firm with offices in West Chester, and Greater Wilmington, Del., has announced a merger with Chester County-based law firm Hudson L. Voltz, PC. The merger was effective June 1, according to a press release. Attorneys Hudson L. Voltz and Janet...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

CCIU Communications and Learning Solutions Director Awarded the Gary L. Miller Distinguished Service Award

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — It’s been two years since the Pennsylvania Association of Intermediate Units (PAIU) last held its annual conference, which hosts over 300 well-respected intermediate unit professionals for a three-day event consisting of keynote speakers, breakout sessions and networking opportunities. Each year during the conference, PAIU awards...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Exton Senior Living Team Members Bring 118 Years of Experience

The Exton Senior Living includes 10 team members with a combined 118 years of experience at the senior community, with starting dates as far back as 2002. Among those are, top row, from left, Manuel Huertas, a hospitality executive associate who has been part of the team for 20 years, Irene Karpeh, a hospitality associate, Precelia Jallah, certified medication aide; and bottom row, from left, Millie Cedeno, certified medication aide, Mohamed Kargbo, resident assistant, and Kevin Cooper, cook. (Submitted Image)
EXTON, PA
MyChesCo

L&I Secretary Visits Philadelphia Bakery to Call for Raise Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage

PHILADELPHIA PA — Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier on Thursday continued her statewide push for legislative action to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage during a visit to Philadelphia’s Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe, a business that supports Governor Tom Wolf’s proposal to raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour with a pathway to $15 by 2028.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Washington State
City
Coatesville, PA
Chester County, PA
Government
Chester County, PA
Business
County
Chester County, PA
Coatesville, PA
Business
Coatesville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Hires New Public Engagement Coordinator

CAMP HILL, PA — The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) announced the recent hiring of Brian Swift as Public Engagement Coordinator in the Camp Hill office. A graduate of McDaniel College and La Universidad Tecnológica de Bolívar, Brian had been working abroad as an educator in Colombia before he returned home to PA last summer. A native of south-central Pennsylvania, Brian developed a love of hiking, history, and deep respect for PA’s State Parks and Forests in his youth. After only visiting PA during the winter holidays for the past decade, Brian was stunned this year by PA’s springtime beauty. “I had completely forgotten about all the redbuds, dogwoods, magnolias, the green budding maples, and – well, all the color of our flowering trees and shrubs,” Brian said.
MyChesCo

Chester County Commissioners Join HUD in Committing to Increase Affordable Housing Supply

WEST CHESTER, PA — With 350 homes affordable for low- to moderate-income families planned or recently completed, Chester County has joined a growing number of cities and counties nationwide to sign onto the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) House America program, an all-hands-on-deck effort to address the nation’s homelessness crisis.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Houlahan
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Gives the Scoop on Fifth Annual Ice Cream Trail

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver, Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Film & Marketing Carrie Fischer Lepore, and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Perrydell Farm and Dairy in York County to sprinkle some summer fun and kick off the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail. (Credit: Commonwealth Media Services)
MyChesCo

I-95, I-76, I-476 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Construction Activities

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Interstate 95, Interstate 76, and Interstate 476 are among state highways restricted next week in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for construction activities, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The work schedules and locations are:. Philadelphia. Monday, June 13, through Friday, June...
MyChesCo

Applications Now Available for The Fund’s GAB and GirlGov Programs

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Fund for Women and Girls announced it is accepting applications for TWO programs open to interested high school girls in Chester County – the award-winning Girls Advisory Board grantmaking and leadership program, and the GirlGov Chester County program focused on civic engagement, advocacy and policy work in the community – during the 2022-2023 school year. Applications for both programs are available online at https://www.thefundcc.org/girls-programming/ and will be accepted until Friday, June 24th. Read more below:
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Reminds Businesses Affected by Tropical Depression Ida to Apply for Federal Disaster Relief Loans

Small businesses, nonprofits, agricultural cooperatives in Berks, Chester, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, and Schuylkill counties may qualify. HARRISBURG, PA — Gov. Tom Wolf is reminding businesses in Berks, Chester, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, and Schuylkill counties impacted by Tropical Depression Ida that applications for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) working capital loans are due July 6. The disaster loan program is available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations affected by the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida on Sept. 1-3, 2021.
CHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Politics Local#Chamber#American
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Highlights Workforce Training Initiatives

HARRISBURG, PA — On Tuesday, the Wolf Administration joined the Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDC to give an address highlighting Governor Tom Wolf’s commitment to workforce and economic development and new opportunities to make major investments in Pennsylvania families, businesses and communities. “I’ve always recognized the importance of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
MyChesCo

Houlahan Passes Bipartisan Protecting Our Kids Act, Announces Gun Violence Prevention Telephone Town Hall

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) issued the following statements regarding yesterday’s bipartisan, Protecting Our Kids Act and her upcoming Gun Violence Prevention Telephone Town Hall:. “Members of our community, gun owners and non-gun owners alike, understand that tough, honest conversations are necessary to safeguard our schools...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

U.S. 1 Lane Closures at Night Next Week in Chadds Ford, Concord Townships

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter lane closures next week for various construction activities under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
CHADDS FORD, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy