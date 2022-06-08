Sacramento County Registrar discusses 2022 primary election

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Jim Cooper now leads Jim Barnes 90,602 votes to 71,921 in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s primary election race, according to new results released by the county on Friday afternoon. The new results show that Cooper has 55.75% of the vote count so far,...
GLAMIS, Calif. (KSWB) — The five Marines killed in an aircraft crash Wednesday near Glamis in Imperial County, California, have been identified, a U.S. Marine Corps official announced Friday. The victims, based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364, Marine...
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Pacific Gas & Electric website reported that 4,792 customers in El Dorado Hills lost power at 5:29 p.m. Saturday. A spokesperson for the company later revised the number of affected customers to 4,388. According to the PG&E website power is expected to...
Sac Town Majorettes promotes strong self-confidence, self-respect, discipline, and appreciation through the fine arts of Majorette & Hip Hop Dance. We inspire every dancer ages 5-17 years of age to find the creativity and passion inside themselves to bring to the stage, their inner true Queen Or King. Sactown Stilletos...
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Earlier this year, the San Francisco Police Department doubled the reward for information leading to the capture of “The Doodler” serial killer to $200,000. Investigators are hoping to solve the cold case over four decades later. Who was The Doodler?. The Doodler was...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a brush fire Thursday afternoon near Brentwood, Cal Fire announced on Twitter. Fire officials told KRON4 the fire is in the area of Marsh Creek Road and Walnut Boulevard has grown to 200 acres. Road Closures. Officials say road...
Comments / 0