CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Childersburg are upset after dealing with more flooding from Tuesday night’s rain. Some were trapped in their homes and cars. This all happened in the Sadie Lee community, and neighbors say this has been an ongoing problem for years. They say nothing has gotten better and they’re afraid every time it rains.

CHILDERSBURG, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO