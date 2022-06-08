ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Nationals' Sam Clay: Called up by Washington

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Clay was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday. Clay gave up five runs in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Orioles owner's son sues brother, mother for control over team and alleges relocation plot

The Baltimore Orioles might have entered Friday with one of the worst records in the American League, at 24-34, yet their off-the-field situation might be uglier than their on-the-field results. According to the Associated Press, longtime franchise owner Peter Angelos' sons, John and Louis, and wife, Georgia, are now entangled in a legal battle over control.
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Nursing shoulder injury

Zunino is managing a left shoulder injury and could be placed on the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The specifics and severity of the injury remain unknown, but Rene Pinto is joining the team in Minnesota on Friday for depth behind the plate. Zunino is 2-for-24 with nine strikeouts over his past eight contests, though it's unclear how much of a factor the shoulder issue has played in his recent struggles, Francisco Mejia should work as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop if Zunino indeed lands on the shelf.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Struggles in loss

Lyles (3-5) took the loss against Kansas City on Thursday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings. Lyles got through two scoreless innings to start the contest before the Royals put up four runs in the third. The right-hander bounced back with a scoreless fourth frame but served up a Carlos Santana two-run homer in the fifth. Lyles tied a season-worst mark by giving up six earned runs in the outing, pushing his ERA to 4.97 on the campaign. He's struck out only seven batters over his past 14.1 innings, further weakening his case for a spot on fantasy squads.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Managing facial contusion

Walker was diagnosed with a facial contusion after exiting Thursday's win over the Reds, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Walker was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the eighth inning Thursday, and he immediately left the game. While the 31-year-old will likely be monitored ahead of Friday's matchup against Philadelphia, he seems to have avoided a significant injury. If Walker misses any additional time, Pavin Smith and Jordan Luplow are candidates to fill in at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Nabs two thefts

Witt went 2-for-3 with a double, a run, an RBI and two steals in Thursday's 7-5 win over Baltimore. Witt registered his second straight multi-hit contest, and he maximized his two base knocks by swiping second base on two occasions. The pair of thefts lifted his season total to 10, making him one of 14 major-leaguers to reach that mark thus far. Witt has been outshone among AL rookies by Julio Rodriguez and Jeremy Pena, but he's nonetheless displayed a nice combo of power and speed with seven homers and 28 RBI to complement his steals total.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Volunteers' Drew Gilbert ejected, suspended for possible elimination game vs. Notre Dame

Drew Gilbert, one of the best players on the Tennessee Volunteers and a well-regarded outfield prospect in Major League Baseball's upcoming amateur draft, will be suspended for Saturday's super regional game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after he was ejected from Friday night's contest for unsportsmanlike conduct toward an umpire. (Joe Rexrode of The Athletic confirmed as much with the university's athletic department.)
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Sports

Colts' Bryan Cox: Strikes deal with Colts

Cox (Achilles) signed a contract with the Colts on Friday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The defensive end suffered a torn Achilles last June while with the Bills, but he will now join the Colts ahead of the 2022 campaign. Since being drafted in 2017, Cox has made 31 tackles and recovered a fumble while appearing in 26 games.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Angels' Dillon Thomas: Designated for assignment

Thomas was designated for assignment by the Angels on Saturday. Thomas has had a busy four days. His contract was selected Wednesday and he made his season debut Thursday, but he was optioned on Friday and now designated for assignment Saturday. Given that he's a 29-year-old with just five big-league games under his belt, he's likely to pass through waivers unclaimed.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nationals
CBS Sports

Giants' Curt Casali: Riding pine Thursday

Casali isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Colorado, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports. The 33-year-old started in the last three games and went 2-for-8 with a double, two runs, a walk and three strikeouts. While Casali is in line to serve as the primary catcher after Joey Bart was sent down Wednesday, Austin Wynns will start behind the dish and bat eighth Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Matthew Boyd: Scheduled to face hitters Monday

Boyd (elbow) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Boyd has been throwing 40-pitch bullpen sessions since April and has been able to mix in all of his pitches. The southpaw has spent the start of the season recovering from left flexor tendon surgery that he underwent last September, but he'll likely be able to begin a rehab assignment soon before rejoining the Giants in late June or early July.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Calvin Faucher: Recalled by Rays

Faucher was recalled by the Rays on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Faucher has been quite busy over the past week. He was recalled Friday only to be optioned two days later, but he's back again four days after that with Andrew Kittredge (elbow) hitting the injured list. Faucher's only major-league experience has come this season and has seen him allow five runs in two innings of relief work, so don't expect to see him handling high-leverage innings any time soon.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Erik Swanson: Solid in return

Swanson (elbow) struck out one in a perfect inning during Friday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox. Swanson missed a month with right elbow inflammation. He was effective in his return, throwing 17 pitches (12 strikes) to complete his first inning since May 10. Prior to his stint on the injured list, he gave up runs in consecutive outings, though those were the first runs on his ledger all year. He owns a 1.20 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, 22:1 K:BB and three holds in 15 innings across 14 appearances overall, so he could be in line for some high-leverage work.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Brewers' Mark Mathias: Recalled by Brewers

Mathias was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. Mathias appeared in a couple games for the Brewers in late May before heading back to Nashville, but he was brought back Saturday to take the roster spot of Kolten Wong (calf), who landed on the injured list. Mathias will provide infield depth for the Brewers until Wong is ready to return.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Angels' Jack Mayfield: Sent down Friday

Mayfield was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. Mayfield was recalled by the Angels on Wednesday, and he went 0-for-8 with a run and two strikeouts over two games during his stint with the big-league club. However, he'll head back to the Triple-A club after Anthony Rendon was activated Friday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Smacks solo shot

Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Athletics. Ramirez and Josh Naylor went back-to-back in the fourth inning to tie the game at 2-2. With seven homers and a .754 slugging percentage in his last 18 games, Ramirez has turned up the power over the last few weeks. The third baseman has 15 long balls, 55 RBI, 35 runs scored and nine stolen bases while maintaining a .284/.388/.619 slash line through 53 contests.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Hasn't resumed baseball activities

Manager Scott Servais said Friday that Lewis (concussion) hasn't yet resumed baseball activities, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Lewis has been working on his conditioning by riding a stationary bike recently, but he hasn't yet been cleared to ramp up his workload. Since Lewis has been sidelined for nearly two weeks due to his concussion, he'll require a rehab assignment before he's ultimately cleared to rejoin the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star DL Ashton Porter to make college commitment live Saturday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge live Saturday on CBS Sports HQ as Ashton Porter, a four-star defensive lineman from Cy Ranch High School in Cypress, Texas, will make his choice at noon ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CYPRESS, TX
CBS Sports

Phillies' Zach Eflin: Pulled after four innings Thursday

Eflin allowed a run on four hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out two in four innings during Thursday's 8-3 win at Milwaukee. He did not factor into the decision. The lone run against Eflin came on Willy Adames' first-inning homer. Throughout the rest of his start,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Hits setback

Matz (shoulder) has yet to throw off of a mound, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Matz was expected to throw side sessions Thursday and Sunday, but it appears those plans are now on hold after his setback. It was already determined the left-hander would need a rehab appearance, but he'll need to build back up a bit and begin a throwing program before that can happen. As such, Matz shouldn't be expected back until late June at the earliest.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Optioned to Memphis

Nootbaar was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday. Nootbaar joined the active roster in late May when Dylan Carlson went down with a strained hamstring. He didn't see regular playing time and didn't have much success at the plate, hitting .147/.211/.294 across 15 games. With Carlson returning from the injured list Friday, Nootbaar will return to the minors.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy