Didn't it seem like just yesterday when the talk of new businesses was coming to the Kirkwood Mall?. Times were definitely sketchy and unstable when we first learned that some new businesses were coming to the Kirkwood Mall here in Bismarck. We all went through COVID-19, and saw everything pretty much come to a halt, nobody seemed to be out and about, restaurants and other local places of work either shut down temporarily or closed for good. The light at the end of the very long tunnel was barely visible.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO