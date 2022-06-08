Goins inks to continue hoops career at Cal U

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After wrapping up his high school basketball career the way every kid dreams of with a state championship, Morgantown High’s Jalen Goins is headed north to join the men’s basketball program at California University of Pennsylvania.

After helping lead the Mohigans to back to back state title games, Goins is prepared to join a Vulcans program that has had similar recent success, reaching the Division II Atlantic Regional final last season.

“Coach Dave Tallman has always instilled in us hard work and it’s a hardworking program so I’m really going to work hard,” he said, “but I just like the winning success they’ve had and I feel like I can help keep that mindset over there.”

The 2022 Class AAAA honorable mention all-state selection will be joined by his older brother Seth as part of the Cal U program after he spent his freshman season close to home with the Fairmont State men’s basketball team.

