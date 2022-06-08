ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Goins inks to continue hoops career at Cal U

By Daniel Woods
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=200YTA_0g4gW61l00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After wrapping up his high school basketball career the way every kid dreams of with a state championship, Morgantown High’s Jalen Goins is headed north to join the men’s basketball program at California University of Pennsylvania.

After helping lead the Mohigans to back to back state title games, Goins is prepared to join a Vulcans program that has had similar recent success, reaching the Division II Atlantic Regional final last season.

“Coach Dave Tallman has always instilled in us hard work and it’s a hardworking program so I’m really going to work hard,” he said, “but I just like the winning success they’ve had and I feel like I can help keep that mindset over there.”

The 2022 Class AAAA honorable mention all-state selection will be joined by his older brother Seth as part of the Cal U program after he spent his freshman season close to home with the Fairmont State men’s basketball team.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

North-South Basketball Classic tips off tonight

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va – The best West Virginia has to offer on the hardwood take center stage tonight. The North-South Girls Basketball Classic tips off at 6 pm with numerous local standouts joining the North roster including Fairmont Senior teammates and Division I signees Marley Washenitz and Meredith Maier. They’re joined by Buckhannon-Upshur’s Shelby McDaniels, […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Nicco Marchiol Loves West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, Clay Bollinger, West Virginia University’s Assistant AD of Creative/Digital posted a video on social media of then-recruit Nicco Marchiol visiting the school one year ago today. Marchiol replied to the video by saying, “Best decision I ever made.” Marchiol is, of course,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBOY 12 News

Mulhall’s baseball odyssey brings him back to Morgantown

GRANVILLE, W.Va – With plenty of former and current Mountaineers on the roster the last two years, the West Virginia Black Bears have brought a lot of local name value to Monongalia County Ballpark. This year, another familiar name in the Morgantown baseball community is getting a shot with his hometown team. A 2018 graduate […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Highlanders Set to Make Highlands Debut

Triadelphia, W, Va. (WTRF) – Highlanders FC returns to the pitch this weekend as they host Ohio Premier, this time at the Highlands Sports Complex. The Highlanders pulled off a 3-1 win over the Erie Commodores last weekend to improve to 2-0-1 on the young season. Head Coach Ryan Wall feels at this point in […]
TRIADELPHIA, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Morgantown, WV
Basketball
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Morgantown, WV
College Basketball
City
Morgantown, WV
WBOY 12 News

Stemple, Marietta highlight Class AAA softball all-state selections

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – This week’s announcements of the West Virginia Sportswriters Association’s all-state softball teams wrapped up today with the release of the Class AAA selections. Local honorees are headlined by University High School’s Autumn Stemple who mowed her way through the competition in the circle en route to her second consecutive first team all-state […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
fanrecap.com

Hertzel: The Changing World of College Athletics

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons let loose with a soft laugh as he thought about the question that had been posed to him Friday morning. “Could you ever have imagined seven years ago, when you came to take this job in Morgantown, how different things would become so quickly?” he was asked.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Top West Virginia Recruit Has Chosen the Enemy

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, the #1 high school recruit in the state of West Virginia made his announcement on where he will play college football. Layth Ghannam, a 6’5 280 pound offensive lineman from Charleston, West Virginia, recently narrowed his choices down to North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoops#Mohigans#Vulcans#Aaaa#Nexstar Media Inc
Metro News

Smith’s triple lifts North to 60-59 victory against South

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jason White had seen what classified as hesitancy to shoot from the perimeter from Frankfort’s Halley Smith during Friday’s North-South All-Star Basketball Classic at South Charleston Community Center. So when Smith took a pass from Parkersburg South’s Skyler Bosley behind the 3-point line...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Dana Holgorsen Could Return to Morgantown NEXT SEASON

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, it was announced that the American Athletic Conference has agreed to allow Cincinnati, UCF and Houston to leave the conference and join the Big 12 Conference for the 2023-2024 season!. This is huge news for the Big 12 and sets up all sorts...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Post 2 drops Wood Bat Classic nightcap

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Morgantown Post 2 wrapped up day one of the Wood Bat Classic at Dale Miller Field against Berkeley Post 14. Post 14 got three in the top of the first but then Post 2 got the offense going. Tony Marsh legged out an infield single and that put two on base for […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Richards signs to play baseball at Alderson-Broaddus

LOST CREEK, W.Va – South Harrison’s Dylan Richards is set to continue his baseball career at Alderson-Broaddus after leading the Hawks with a .422 batting average during his senior season in Lost Creek. He says the ability to come in and compete for playing time right away was a key factor in his decision and […]
LOST CREEK, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Braxton Amos learning on the job

PARKERSBURG — It’s definitely been a year of learning on the job for Wisconsin 197-pound sophomore-to-be Braxton Amos. The Parkersburg South graduate competed on Wednesday inside New York City’s Madison Square Garden against G’Angelo Hancock, but came up short 8-0 and 8-2 during the Final X event in their best-of-three 97kg Greco-Roman matchup as Hancock qualified for his sixth consecutive world team.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Local athletes claim Class AA softball all-state honors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The West Virginia Sportswriters Association announced its all-state selections for class double-a softball and five local picks are headlined by a first team honor for Philip Barbour’s Sara Simon. The 2022 Big Ten softball player of the year is headed to continue her career as a two-sport athlete, playing softball and golf […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Former WVU football star Robert Alexander dies at 64

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – Former WVU football star and running back Robert Alexander has died. He was 64 years old. According to St. Albans Mayor Scott James, Alexander was found dead in his home on the evening of Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Mayor James told 13 News there were no signs of foul play, […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
visitmountaineercountry.com

Golfing in Mountaineer Country

Experience courses that are ranked among the top 100 public golf courses in America by Golf Digest. Use this golfer’s guide to discover a golf course that fits your needs and begin planning your trip to Mountaineer Country, West Virginia today!. *Private Course. Mountainview Golf Course. Also located at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineers Lose Another Player to the Transfer Portal

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers lost another player to the transfer portal today when Ja’Corey Hammett announced that he was leaving the football program. In his announcement on social media today, Hammett said the following: “I will be entering the transfer portal.”. Hammett, a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Sports event to bring millions of dollars to WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Next week, 1,500 young people from around the East Coast will compete at the Amateur Athletic Union’s regional track and field meet in Charleston. Only about 100 of these athletes will be from West Virginia. The other 1,400 and their families are coming from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York State. Since […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Black Bears drop Keys in sudden death extras

GRANVILLE, W.Va – It was a series rubber match on the turf in Granville tonight and it was the Keys that got things started. Kendall Ewell opened the scoring by blasting one a measured 442 feet over the centerfield wall and made it 1-0, Frederick in the top of the fourth. West Virginia responds to […]
GRANVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy