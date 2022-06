Plenty of states are looking to reduce deaths from opioid overdoses. Delaware may be the only one to count on restaurants as the means to do it. Since March, health officials there have been conducting the Restaurant Accolade Program, an initiative aiming to teach restaurant workers the signs of an overdose and how to keep the victim alive. It grew out of research that found 10% of the Delaware residents killed by opioids in 2017 were employed in the foodservice business.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO