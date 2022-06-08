ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, WV

‘Building champions on and off the mat’: New wrestling gym comes to Spencer

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

SPENCER, WV (WOWK) — A new, affordable wrestling and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu gym is available to Spencer residents who want to train or just let off some steam.

The Alpha Wrestling and BJJ gym were started by Quinton and Andrea Keaton who noticed a lack of opportunities for students and youth groups to train because of COVID-19 restrictions.

An issue some may face when training is the cost of their membership. Both Quinton and Andrea find that this should not be an issue and if they want an alternative way to pay their dues, they can!

They say they have developed a “point system.” What that means is anyone who gets involved with community service in the area, can receive “points” and use them for a discount on their membership fee.

Quinton Keaton says the goal of the gym and its programs are to positively impact the youth and to create a tight-knit community.

Members can be taught by respected and decorated Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt, Butch Hiles.

One event that they say you will not want to miss is a chance to attend their first wrestling camp taught by Jared Haught.

According to their Facebook page, Haught is an Assistant Virginia Tech coach. He is also a three-time All-American, two-time ACC champion, and an NCAA finalist.

The camp with Haught will be on June 11. You can go to their Facebook for more information on registration.

