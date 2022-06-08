ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

‘Just total shock;’ Community mourns after deadly Darke County helicopter crash

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
DARKE COUNTY — A woman is dead and a man is still in critical condition after a fiery helicopter crash in Darke County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just south of Greenville on Hogpath Road between U.S. 127 and state Route 49 around 9:45 a.m.

Krista Zimmer, 35, was identified as the victim pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, Charles Zimmer, 34, was rescued from the helicopter by bystanders and deputies and flown to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration spent hours surveying the damage and then hauling away the helicopter.

News Center 7′s James Rider spoke to a friend who knew the couple about this tragic crash that caught the entire community off guard.

“Just total shock. Devastation. We’ve had other deaths in our school family too and this one was just. For a young mom with two young children and a father. It’s just a tragedy,” said Vernon Rosenbeck, the principal at Greenville Seminary School.

Rosenbeck knew Krista and said she was “a really nice person.”

“She was a volunteer for our school, worked in our library on Monday mornings. She worked for the past three years and did a great job for us,” Rosenbeck said.

Charles is still in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital following the crash.

Tonight, the community will come together for a vigil at St. Mary’s Church in Greenville.

“I think it’s important for us to mourn the family together. And also for the family to see that we have the love and concern for the family that we care. If there’s anything we can do for them from now on especially for the two kids,” Rosenbeck said.

Everyone is still left with questions, but they’re continuing to pray for the family.

“The two little girls, I can’t imagine what they’re going through. Praying for them, we’ll keep praying for them,” Rosenbeck said.

We are still waiting for the initial findings to the investigation from the FAA and NTBS.

Investigators have not determined if the helicopter was taking off or landing when it crashed and caught fire.

