READING - The Reading Antiquarian Society, who own and maintain Parker Tavern, have welcomed new caretakers – Lydia Slocum and Scott Pedemonte. Lydia is a native from Concord, Massachusetts. After spending time in St. Louis, MO (as a Project Associate in the Preservation Research Office) and in the Pacific Northwest (as a Project Assistant in the Housing Development Office), she returned to Massachusetts for graduate studies. She just completed her Master’s Degree in Public Policy at Brandeis University. Congratulations, Lydia. She works in Affordable Housing development and planning and loves learning about local buildings, young and old.

READING, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO