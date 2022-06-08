ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in exchange of gunfire with Davenport police

By Dan Hendrickson
 3 days ago

DAVENPORT, IOWA (WHO) — A Davenport Police Officer shot and killed a man who was firing at the officer early Wednesday morning, the department said.

The shooting happened at 12:48 a.m. at a Casey’s Convenience Store on West 53rd Street. Police said they were called to investigate a suspicious person tampering with an air conditioner on the building. When the officer confronted the suspect “a physical confrontation ensued,” according to a news release.

Catalytic converter theft investigation leads to 6 arrests in Stanton

That confrontation lead to both the officer and the suspect exchanging gunfire. The suspect was shot and died at a nearby hospital. The officer suffered “non-life-threatening injuries”.

Neither the name of the man who was killed nor the name of the officer are being released at this time. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated as is standard procedure in any officer-involved shooting.

