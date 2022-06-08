ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC Davis Ranked Among Top Universities Worldwide

By Andy Fell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of California, Davis, ranks in the top 8% of universities worldwide in the 2023 edition of the QS World University Rankings released today (June 8). In the United States, UC Davis ranked 11th among public universities and 28th among all U.S. universities. Worldwide,...

CBS Sacramento

UC Davis Recognized As One Of World’s Top Universities

DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis has been recognized as one of the top universities in the world in the 2023 edition of the QS Word University Rankings. UC Davis ranks in the top 8% worldwide, placing 102 out of more than 2,400 universities analyzed. The university also came in at 11th for public universities and 28th for all universities across the country. Davis ranks 1st in America and 2nd in the world for the subject of Agriculture and Forestry.
Town Gown Association Honors Healthy Davis Together

“Our goal was to keep Davis healthy. And we did. “We reduced the number of COVID-19 cases. Decreased hospitalizations. Saved lives.”. — from Healthy UC Davis Together’s video docuseries, Davis, CA vs. COVID-19 The International Town Gown Association this week presented its Presidential Excellence Award to Healthy Davis Together,...
ABC10

UC Davis announces a new graduation time for Saturday, students will not walk

DAVIS, Calif. — UC Davis stopped graduation amid the ceremony Friday because of the heat, leaving many graduates without the opportunity to walk across the stage. On Friday morning at around 10:56, UC Davis posted on Twitter saying those who had crossed the stage at graduation did not need to stay until the end of the ceremony. The university encouraged those who had walked across the stage to go to Hutchinson Field where cold water and air conditioning were located.
Forbes honors Auburn wealth advisor as best-in-state

Glenn D. Kenes, CRPC®, AIF® at Ameriprise Financial in Auburn and Roseville, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine. It’s his second honor. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success...
UC Davis nursing school hosts commencement

(SACRAMENTO) — The Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing at UC Davis lauded the accomplishments of 129 master’s-degree students and six doctoral candidates at its 2022 commencement on June 9. The event, at Robert and Margrit Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts on the UC Davis campus, was the first in-person graduation celebration for the school since 2019.
UC Davis simulation center hosts high school students for immersive learning sessions

Teenagers recently filled the mock patient ward at the UC Davis Health Center for Simulation and Education Enhancement to get hands-on clinical experience and learn basic life support skills from anesthesiologists and anesthesiology residents at UC Davis Health. Students of all grade levels at Antelope High School participate in these...
CBS Sacramento

Unaccompanied Minors Won’t Be Allowed Into California State Fair On Some Nights

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California State Fair is now just over one month away after being canceled the last two years due to COVID-19, and with youth violence on the rise across Sacramento, there are going to be some changes this year. The state fair is a Sacramento summertime tradition for many kids, but Cal Expo has also seen problems in past years with youth involved in violent attacks, gang fights, and even shootings. Now this year, not all teens will be welcome back. “Public safety is paramount to us,” said state fair CEO Rick Pickering. Pickering said, for the first time, unaccompanied minors...
Best cities to raise a family in 2022: report

Families who are thinking about relocating might want to consider heading to California, according to a new study. Last week, WalletHub published a report that found the best cities to raise a family in 2022. Of the top 10 cities, four were in The Golden State, including the top city, Fremont, California.
davisvanguard.org

Measure H Goes Down to Resounding Loss

Davis, CA – Despite being a smaller project with a seemingly more favorable environment than in 2020,. DiSC has apparently gone down to an overwhelming loss. While it is not clear how many votes are still outstanding, by the end of tabulation on election evening, No had a 3000-vote margin out of 11,000 votes cast, and a 63.5 to 36.5 percentage lead.
FOX40

What is that cave in the Auburn State Recreation Area all about?

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — For those who have ventured along the Quarry Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area and found the remnants of a large mining operation, they might think why is there a mine here and what is that big cave about? To begin the cave is named Hawver Cave and it is […]
signalscv.com

Valladares joins Republican leaders to question Newsom administration spending

Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, joined other Republican leaders for a press conference Thursday morning in Sacramento with the aim to hold Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration accountable for spending taxpayer money on what they’re calling “failed and defective programs.”. The press conference was led by Assembly Republican...
ModestoView

KFRC Sturgeon in Modesto USA

The 610 KFRC Mobile Studio, “The Sturgeon” comes to Modesto on 6-10 Growing up in Modesto, the “other” AM radio station we listened to most in the 60s, 70s & 80s was 610 KFRC from San Francisco with Dr. Don Rose, Bobby Ocean and more! The KFRC Sturgeon was a mobile broadcasting studio, launched on November 1, 1980 for the KFRC Holiday Food Fair at the San Mateo County Fairgrounds. The Sturgeon became a Northern California Radio landmark broadcasting from hundreds of locations including the beaches of Santa Cruz, The Golden Gate Bridge, Cal Expo California’s State Fair, The USS Coral Sea, Cesar’s Lake Tahoe and all points in between including Dr. Don’s Rose live broadcast from just up the street in Stockton, CA in 1983.
Sacramento Observer

Cooper In Strong Position To Win Historic Sheriff Seat

Assemblymember Jim Cooper’s quest to become Sacramento County’s first African American sheriff is within reach, based on early returns from the June 7 primary election. Unofficially, Cooper leads Undersheriff Jim Barnes with 54.9 % of the unofficial vote tally (52,277). Barnes had 45.0% (43,376) of the votes. All...
davisvanguard.org

Commentary: Was It Just Turnout that Resulted in the Blowout of Measure H?

Davis, CA – On Thursday, Dan Ramos put out a statement that seemed to blame the overwhelming Measure H defeat on low voter turnout. “Obviously we are disappointed with the outcome on Measure H. We believe that it is more reflective of low voter turnout than the sentiment of the community overall. Had voter turnout been greater, we think the result would likely have been different. We continue to believe in our project and the many benefits it would bring to Davis,” Ramos said.
goldcountrymedia.com

Possible name change for Folsom's Negro Bar to be discussed at June 16 meeting

Over the last four years, California State Parks has been gathering input and engaging in many discussions regarding the possibility of changing the name of Negro Bar. The much-talked-about topic tops the agenda of next week’s State Parks and Recreation Commission (SPRC) quarterly meeting and those in the community wishing to share their thoughts and input are being invited to do so, according to an email from California State Parks.
seminoletribune.org

Hard Rock Live venue debuts at California casino

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain opened its Hard Rock Live entertainment venue June 3 with a sold-out concert by pop band Maroon 5. The 65,000-square-foot venue seats 2,500 and can accommodate 3,500 in a general admission format. The casino and hotel portion of Hard Rock...
