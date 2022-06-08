Henderson’s Fourth of July Celebration is back

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time since 2019, the City of Henderson will be holding their Fourth of July Celebration. This year the Celebration will feature a headlining performance by the country music group Lonestar.

The event will be held at Heritage Park starting at 6 p.m. Lonestar is set to take the stage at 7:30 and fireworks are scheduled to start at 9 p.m. The Celebration will also offer more than a dozen food vendors, and family friendly activities including water games, foam fun, lawn games and more up until the firework show begins.

Attendees are invited to bring chairs, blankets, and picnics as they enjoy Lonestar’s performance and the fireworks show.

For a complete list of rules and additional event details, visit this site .

