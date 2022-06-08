ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville International Airport expects 24K passengers for CMA Fest

By Kenley Hargett
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLA67_0g4gKUjs00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The CMA Music Festival is putting Nashville in the national spotlight. Thousands of country music fans are making their way to the party.

Nashville International Airport (BNA) is expecting 24,000 passengers to come for the event. Last month, they shattered a passenger record that they expect to beat.

Some of the cities people are traveling from include: New York, Orlando, Phoenix and Toronto. Many of the fans who spoke with News 2 said this is their first time in Nashville.

READ MORE | Find the latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“We traveled all the way from Toronto for CMA,” Kennedy Thom said. “We just can’t wait to see Luke Combs.”

Current gas prices are also affecting people’s decisions on whether to drive or fly to CMA Fest. News 2 asked a few people if flying was cheaper than driving.

“Five dollars a gallon for a 12-hour trip is way too expensive,” Martin Oswel said. “I’m coming from Kansas, and by the time you pay for gas, then parking at the hotel, I could have just flown.”

Human trafficking concerns: Officals warn to be ‘mindful of surroundings’ at CMA Fest, other large events

According to Vivid Seats, fans will travel an average of more than 600 miles to the festival. They list Tennessee as the top state for country music.

CMA Fest is back! News 2 crews are giving you a front row seat to all the action as country artists and fans flood Music City for the first time in two years. Follow our continuing coverage right here on WKRN.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WBKR

You’ll Be Happy as a Clam When You Dine at this ‘Sofishticated’ Restaurant in Tennessee

Get ready to cue “Under the Sea” for this unique Nashville experience!. Ever since I visited my first aquarium a few years ago (yes, I was a little late to the game), I fell in love with the serene mock ocean views, colorful fish, and a plethora of species to learn about while seeing them live in action. Of course, the best part of many aquariums is the glass tunnels that surround you with marine wildlife to gaze at from all angles.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New York State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Sports
classiccenter.art

Classic Car Show Nashville Tn

Classic Car Show Nashville Tn. Full of custom cars, beautiful trucks, and vintage classics, nashville is a treasure trove of collector pieces! 9th annual beauty & brains fashion show on the lawn edition. Full of custom cars, beautiful trucks, and vintage classics, nashville is a treasure trove of collector pieces!...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in Wilson County. Bold Enough Challenge Rodeo Friday, June 10 to Saturday, June 11, 7:30pm-10:00pm each night 240 Champion Dr, Gallatin, TN Triple Creek Park The rodeo is back! The 12th Annual Bold Enough Challenge Rodeo, benefitting the Sumner Prevention Coalition is here this […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#24k#Vivid Seats
WSMV

Business trying to stay afloat after multiple break-ins

With inflation and prices so high right now, many of the people in Nashville at the CMA Fest say they're working on a budget. It can be tough to buy a house right in this competitive market, but some Nashville renters are fed up with their rent changing. Former Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy