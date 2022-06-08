Nashville International Airport expects 24K passengers for CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The CMA Music Festival is putting Nashville in the national spotlight. Thousands of country music fans are making their way to the party.

Nashville International Airport (BNA) is expecting 24,000 passengers to come for the event. Last month, they shattered a passenger record that they expect to beat.

Some of the cities people are traveling from include: New York, Orlando, Phoenix and Toronto. Many of the fans who spoke with News 2 said this is their first time in Nashville.

“We traveled all the way from Toronto for CMA,” Kennedy Thom said. “We just can’t wait to see Luke Combs.”

Current gas prices are also affecting people’s decisions on whether to drive or fly to CMA Fest. News 2 asked a few people if flying was cheaper than driving.

“Five dollars a gallon for a 12-hour trip is way too expensive,” Martin Oswel said. “I’m coming from Kansas, and by the time you pay for gas, then parking at the hotel, I could have just flown.”

According to Vivid Seats, fans will travel an average of more than 600 miles to the festival. They list Tennessee as the top state for country music.

