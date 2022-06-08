Housing Help of Lenawee Announces 2nd Annual “Change for Change” Fundraiser

Jackson Blues Fest. 6 PM to Midnight. NEW LOCATION: Jurassic Golf, 3600 Wayland Dr, Jackson. The Jackson Blues Fest is authentic Blues. 3 days of great Blues music including a spot for the lucky first 100 kids on Friday to play in the Harmonica Hounds. Great local and national acts all three days! Friday, June 10 (6 pm-midnight). The first 100 kids on Friday, June 10 will receive a free harmonica, t-shirt and sunglasses along with a mini harmonica lesson and the opportunity to perform with musicians. Adults $10, kids 12 and under free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Beer tent and food trucks on-site! For a complete up to date schedule and list of artists, visit www.jacksonbluesfest.com.

JACKSON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO