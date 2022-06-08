ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Housing Help of Lenawee Announces 2nd Annual “Change for Change” Fundraiser

By WLEN News Staff
wlen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdrian, MI – Housing Help of Lenawee will be holding its second annual Change for Change fundraising event later this month. A release sent to WLEN News said that the drive-thru event will be held in...

www.wlen.com

Comments / 0

Related
wlen.com

Gleaner Life Donates $100,000 to Local Not-for-Profit Organizations

Adrian, MI – Gleaner Life Insurance Society employees recently identified 21 local, not-for-profit organizations and, with the help of matching GLIS donations, contributed $100,000 to the groups. 2022 marks the second year in a row that the annual Gleaner Life Gives program has raised $100,000. It works in conjunction...
ADRIAN, MI
wlen.com

County Commission Pulls Q3 Funding for Lenawee Now

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Commissioners voted, 6-3, to not fund Lenawee Now for the third quarter of this fiscal year…and those that supported the move said that it is because of their stance on Project Phoenix. Commissioner Dawn Bales, who represents Dover, Madison, Fairfield, and Seneca...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Two Area Residents Become Homeowners Thanks to Habitat Build

Jackson residents Jaimie Artis, facing, hugs Latoya Hinds after both were handed keys to their new Habitat for Humanity homes on Thursday. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV News. (June 9, 2022 4:53 PM) Jackson resident Jaimie Artis said she had become “comfortable” living in her apartment for a number of years.
JACKSON, MI
wlen.com

No, There is No Bulk Trash Collection in City of Adrian this Year

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian sent a statement out yesterday about bulk trash collection dates and times. They said that it has been brought to their attention that an old news article still exists on the City website regarding curbside bulk trash collection. They also said that the article is unable to be removed at this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Fundraising#Charity#Wlen News
wlen.com

City of Adrian Commencing with Second Phase of Chip and Fog Seal Projects

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian is scheduled to commence the second phase of chip and fog seal on numerous streets throughout the city beginning today, Friday June 10th. This will consist of sweeping loose stone off the streets then followed by spraying a layer of emulsion on top. Expect a few inconveniences during this time, such as street closures, sticky tar like material and clouds of dust.
WTOL 11

Local family donates 'Family Feud' winnings to charities

TOLEDO, Ohio — At one point, Steve Kahan thought his daughter Emily was crazy to think their family would be on TV. Fast forward one year later, the family is giving back some of their game show winnings to the Toledo community. The Kahans, of Sylvania, are donating $10,000 to Cherry Street Mission Ministries on Monroe Street in downtown Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
jtv.tv

Events of June 10, 11, and 12, 2022

Jackson Blues Fest. 6 PM to Midnight. NEW LOCATION: Jurassic Golf, 3600 Wayland Dr, Jackson. The Jackson Blues Fest is authentic Blues. 3 days of great Blues music including a spot for the lucky first 100 kids on Friday to play in the Harmonica Hounds. Great local and national acts all three days! Friday, June 10 (6 pm-midnight). The first 100 kids on Friday, June 10 will receive a free harmonica, t-shirt and sunglasses along with a mini harmonica lesson and the opportunity to perform with musicians. Adults $10, kids 12 and under free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Beer tent and food trucks on-site! For a complete up to date schedule and list of artists, visit www.jacksonbluesfest.com.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Black bear believed to still be in the DeWitt Township area

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of DeWitt Township have been advised to take down their bird feeders and their store garbage inside as a black bear may still be in the area. Background: ‘Natural fear of humans’ -- Black bear sighted in Clinton County. The Michigan Department...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Nosebleeds, headaches, rashes: Michigan farmworkers sue greenhouse over alleged pesticide exposure

YPSILANTI, MI – Three farmworkers suing a large Michigan greenhouse say they were exposed to harmful chemicals while harvesting crops and faced a deceptive bonus program. Plaintiffs Benjamin Lopez, Oscar Carlos Lopez Ramirez and Ramona Reyes Saucedo filed a class-action lawsuit against their former employers Mastronardi Produce and Coldwater-based Maroa Farms in federal court on June 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Working Remote in This Michigan Town is Pure Bliss

Working from home was the norm during the pandemic, and now, many workers are still working remotely. As it turns out, Michigan has one of the best cities in the entire U.S. for working from home. The crew at Teamwork.com has put together a study of the best cities for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

Deserted Lone Star Steakhouse – Jackson, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Where have all the Lone Stars gone…long time passing?. Once one of the most frequented restaurants in Jackson, Lone Star Steakhouse has been sitting empty since...
JACKSON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shelter-in-place notice lifted for Plymouth residents

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A shelter-in-place notice has been lifted for some Plymouth residents Friday afternoon after a police situation was determined to be “resolved.”. Update: Police: Man in custody after threatening to injure, kill people at Plymouth business. Plymouth residents who live on or near the area of...
nbc25news.com

Judge rules Michigan home healthcare provider owes more than $93K in overtime back wages

DETROIT, Mich., – A federal judge has found Independent Home Care of Michigan LLC and its owners Mary Clark and Kathryn Flick liable to pay 23 home healthcare workers a total of $93,331 – representing $46,665 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages– after the company failed to pay companion workers overtime wages. This according to an investigation conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).
MICHIGAN STATE
Ultimate Unexplained

Explorers Find Forgotten, Abandoned Cemetery Near Ann Arbor, Michigan

Tiktok has become a surprising resource for discovering new and sometimes forgotten things about the state of Michigan. Recently, a video from a Detroit area paranormal Tiktok account, @detroitparadpx, shows a somewhat eerie discovery...an abandoned cemetery from the 1840s. The cemetery, located in Dexter, MI, is identified as Scio Cemetery....
WLNS

Plans in place to address the Cascades water lagoons high water levels

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—There’s a well of problems brewing beneath the Cascades lagoons in Jackson. It’s in this area where around 16 acres of water sits on the surface, but underneath high water levels are leading to damages to nearby homes of people like Elaine Wolf-Baker. “I have three sump pumps and I have ten helical […]
JACKSON, MI
13abc.com

Inflation surge forces small businesses to make tough decisions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The surging inflation is causing many to make some tough financial decisions, local businesses included. In fact, a lot of small businesses are having to decide between keeping prices the same and potentially losing money or raising the cost of their goods and services and possibly losing customers.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy