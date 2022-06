With spring practice in the books, LSU doesn’t really appear to be any closer to naming a starter for the 2022 season. It’s a talented quarterback group that contains several players with starting experience, including incumbent Myles Brennan, who missed most of the last two seasons with injuries. However, much of the excitement this offseason has centered around Jayden Daniels, a transfer from Arizona State.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO