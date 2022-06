The Aurora Pride organization was given a noon deadline to come up with 20 sworn officers willing to volunteer their time to patrol the event or risk losing their event permit. They could not find those officers, and their permit has been revoked by the City of Aurora. But Aurora Pride, the group that organizes the private parade, are appealing the decision. A hearing will be conducted at 9 a.m. Today, according to city spokesman Clayton Muhammad. See the full story in today’s Daily Herald.

