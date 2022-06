GUEST COLUMN, Dave Trabert, Kansas Policy Institute. Education officials contend schools are underfunded, but Kansas had the 11th-highest spending per student in 2020, adjusted for the cost of living in each state. Education officials also believe the states that spend the most have the best outcomes, yet achievement continues to decline in Kansas while spending shoots significantly higher. So predictably, school officials are trying to convince parents that they just don’t have enough money and deceiving them about achievement levels.

1 DAY AGO