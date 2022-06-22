These 4 Zodiac Signs Might Breakup This Summer, But That’s Not Necessarily A Bad Thing

Click here to read the full article.

Have you ever noticed that breakups tend to happen all at once? I bet you’ve also noticed that certain zodiac signs breakup more than others, because chances are, astrology has something to do with the reason lovers are parting ways!

Between the longer stretches of daylight, the hot summer nights and the feeling of mischief in the air, summer is always a romantic experience . However, high highs are often followed by low lows, and if you find yourself all wrapped up in a summer fling, there’s always a chance it won’t last once the season comes to an end. After all, it’s during summer that fruits ripen and flowers blossom, but once autumn rolls around, the natural world begins to wither away and the sunshine starts to fade. Like all things, love isn’t always meant to last forever, and luckily, that doesn’t mean the experience wasn’t worth it.

This summer could bring major changes to your love life, especially once Leo season rolls around on July 22. After all, Uranus—planet of revolution—will join forces with the North Node of Destiny on July 31, speeding things up toward what’s already inevitable. If you’re a fixed sign (AKA Taurus, Leo, Scorpio or Aquarius) this experience could lead to drastic changes to your life, and by extension, your love life. Plus, even more pressure will be exerted onto your relationships oncer Virgo season begins on August 22. Thanks to the fact that Venus—planet of love—will oppose Saturn—planet of karma —on August 28, the end of summer may involve a few flings reaching their expiration dates.

If you happen to be one of the following zodiac signs, don’t let this news bum you out. After all, autumn is just around the corner, and we all know what that means—cuffing season. If you’re still messing around with your going-nowhere summer obsession by fall, you might overlook promising candidates for a solid relationship! And if your sun sign , moon sign , Venus sign or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, there’s a stronger chance that you and your lover might part ways this summer.

These 4 Zodiac Signs Could Experience A Breakup This Summer

Taurus

Not only do you have a lot on your plate this summer, but your relationships are feeling the pressure. After all, the North Node of Destiny is currently moving through Taurus, which is inspiring you to start going after your dreams and becoming the person you’ve always wanted to be! However, that also means the South Node of Karma is in your seventh house of partnerships, which is shining a light on the imperfections of your love life. When Uranus joins forces with the North Node on July 31, it could shake the foundations of your relationship and force you to decide whether it’s supporting your best self.

Leo

You’re essentially summer royalty, which means you’re probably *not* in the mood to hear that you might be going through a breakup. But don’t worry, because while it’s not at all guaranteed to happen, it wouldn’t necessarily be the end of the world if it did. Throughout your birthday season, the Leo sun will oppose disciplinary Saturn, forcing you to face the reality of your life and what you truly need. And by the time Venus in Leo forms an opposition with Saturn in Aquarius on August 28, you may find that your needs aren’t being met. If your partner isn’t willing to meet you halfway and work on bringing this relationship in the future, you may realize that you can’t pour from an empty cup.

Scorpio

Even though you made the list, it’s only because you’re trading something less-than-stellar for something that rocks your world. As the North Node of Destiny spends the summer moving through your seventh house of partnerships, you’re coming to terms with the toxic patterns and negative habits that have been holding you back form a truly fulfilling love life. And if that means you need to break it off with a scrub or two, who cares? You might hate change, but think of the big picture. Even if a breakup hurts right now, it doesn’t mean that ripping off the band-aid isn’t the fastest way to heal.

Aquarius

The universe has been been putting you through the wringer and it’s all thanks to the fact that Saturn—planet of karma and commitment—is still moving through Aquarius. Of all the planets, Saturn is a no-nonsense disciplinarian, and if you’re still treating your love life in an immature and unhealthy manner, Saturn is *definitely* gonna let you know. In fact, once Leo season begins on July 22, you’re in for quite a revelation as the sun in your seventh house of partnerships goes to bat with Saturn. You might realize that an unfulfilling relationship truly isn’t worth the added stress, prompting you to peace the hell out.

