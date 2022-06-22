ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

These 4 Zodiac Signs Might Breakup This Summer, But That’s Not Necessarily A Bad Thing

By Roya Backlund
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJRRE_0g4fP82f00

Click here to read the full article.

Have you ever noticed that breakups tend to happen all at once? I bet you’ve also noticed that certain zodiac signs breakup more than others, because chances are, astrology has something to do with the reason lovers are parting ways!

Between the longer stretches of daylight, the hot summer nights and the feeling of mischief in the air, summer is always a romantic experience . However, high highs are often followed by low lows, and if you find yourself all wrapped up in a summer fling, there’s always a chance it won’t last once the season comes to an end. After all, it’s during summer that fruits ripen and flowers blossom, but once autumn rolls around, the natural world begins to wither away and the sunshine starts to fade. Like all things, love isn’t always meant to last forever, and luckily, that doesn’t mean the experience wasn’t worth it.

This summer could bring major changes to your love life, especially once Leo season rolls around on July 22. After all, Uranus—planet of revolution—will join forces with the North Node of Destiny on July 31, speeding things up toward what’s already inevitable. If you’re a fixed sign (AKA Taurus, Leo, Scorpio or Aquarius) this experience could lead to drastic changes to your life, and by extension, your love life. Plus, even more pressure will be exerted onto your relationships oncer Virgo season begins on August 22. Thanks to the fact that Venus—planet of love—will oppose Saturn—planet of karma —on August 28, the end of summer may involve a few flings reaching their expiration dates.

If you happen to be one of the following zodiac signs, don’t let this news bum you out. After all, autumn is just around the corner, and we all know what that means—cuffing season. If you’re still messing around with your going-nowhere summer obsession by fall, you might overlook promising candidates for a solid relationship! And if your sun sign , moon sign , Venus sign or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, there’s a stronger chance that you and your lover might part ways this summer.

These 4 Zodiac Signs Could Experience A Breakup This Summer

Taurus

Not only do you have a lot on your plate this summer, but your relationships are feeling the pressure. After all, the North Node of Destiny is currently moving through Taurus, which is inspiring you to start going after your dreams and becoming the person you’ve always wanted to be! However, that also means the South Node of Karma is in your seventh house of partnerships, which is shining a light on the imperfections of your love life. When Uranus joins forces with the North Node on July 31, it could shake the foundations of your relationship and force you to decide whether it’s supporting your best self.

Related: Taurus Summer Horoscope For 2022 : You’re Taking Big Risks

Leo

You’re essentially summer royalty, which means you’re probably *not* in the mood to hear that you might be going through a breakup. But don’t worry, because while it’s not at all guaranteed to happen, it wouldn’t necessarily be the end of the world if it did. Throughout your birthday season, the Leo sun will oppose disciplinary Saturn, forcing you to face the reality of your life and what you truly need. And by the time Venus in Leo forms an opposition with Saturn in Aquarius on August 28, you may find that your needs aren’t being met. If your partner isn’t willing to meet you halfway and work on bringing this relationship in the future, you may realize that you can’t pour from an empty cup.

Related: Leo Summer Horoscope For 2022 : You’re The Main Character, Babe

Scorpio

Even though you made the list, it’s only because you’re trading something less-than-stellar for something that rocks your world. As the North Node of Destiny spends the summer moving through your seventh house of partnerships, you’re coming to terms with the toxic patterns and negative habits that have been holding you back form a truly fulfilling love life. And if that means you need to break it off with a scrub or two, who cares? You might hate change, but think of the big picture. Even if a breakup hurts right now, it doesn’t mean that ripping off the band-aid isn’t the fastest way to heal.

Related: Scorpio Summer Horoscope For 2022 : Your Relationships Are Changing

Aquarius

The universe has been been putting you through the wringer and it’s all thanks to the fact that Saturn—planet of karma and commitment—is still moving through Aquarius. Of all the planets, Saturn is a no-nonsense disciplinarian, and if you’re still treating your love life in an immature and unhealthy manner, Saturn is *definitely* gonna let you know. In fact, once Leo season begins on July 22, you’re in for quite a revelation as the sun in your seventh house of partnerships goes to bat with Saturn. You might realize that an unfulfilling relationship truly isn’t worth the added stress, prompting you to peace the hell out.

Related: Aquarius Summer Horoscope For 2022 : You Deserve A Long Vacation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMvPf_0g4fP82f00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Bound To Fall In Love This Summer

Click here to read the full article. As the days get longer, the temperatures begin to smolder and the dating scene starts getting wild, you know that summer is coming in hot. This is when the sun shines its brightest, making it a time to celebrate love, creation and abundance. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will fall in love during summer 2022, count your lucky stars, because Cupid’s arrow is headed right in your direction! Now that Jupiter—planet of expansion and adventure—is moving through passionate and whole-hearted Aries, you may feel eager to see the world and...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Is A Rollercoaster Ride, So Strap Yourselves In

Click here to read the full article. Set your inner child free, because here comes the sun! Despite where you reside in the world, the summertime is always a reason to look on the bright side of things (and your summer 2022 horoscopes prove it). Warm and beaming with life, this vivacious season is symbolic of celebration, fertility and nourishment, at least when looking at it from a spiritual standpoint. Astrologically, the summer solstice—happening on June 21 at 5:14 a.m. ET—marks the beginning of Cancer season in the northern hemisphere. There are no coincidences in astrology; the fact that the...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Predicting Unexpected Changes In Your Love Life

Click here to read the full article. We’re about halfway through Gemini season and your horoscope for the week of June 5 to June 11 has the latest scoop on what the cosmos are up to. Last week marked the beginning of several planetary changes. You celebrated your release from the clutches of Mercury retrograde. However, that doesn’t mean the confusing backward movement is over. After all, you traded Mercury retrograde for Saturn retrograde, which is a whole different ballgame. To be truthful, the vibes may *still* feel a bit off, so take it easy on yourself as you get used...
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: Here are the 3 most hated zodiac signs

Many of us have a preconceived negative notion about a certain zodiac sign and we love to hate on them. What’s more interesting is that most people tend to hate the same zodiac signs. So, does that make it possible that these zodiac signs may inherently possess qualities that are remarked as undesirable by others? Some astrologists seem to think so.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Summer Nights#Stress
Hello Magazine

Here’s your Tarot Reading For June 2022, Based On your Zodiac Sign

Disclaimer: These readings are according to sun signs. Since these are general readings, they may or may not resonate with everyone. Expect sudden changes in your life that will surprise you with the outcome. These could be major changes like the end of a relationship, a job, or something else that will eventually lead to new beginnings. You need to close one door and move ahead. Let go of unhealthy attachments. This may not be the easiest period for you, but will ultimately work in your favour.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Johnny’s Lawyer Just Responded to Rumors She Had an ‘Inappropriate’ & ‘Unethical’ Relationship With Him During Amber’s Trial

Click here to read the full article. A serious matter. Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, addressed the dating rumors that circulated during their trial against Amber Heard. The attorney talked to People on June 10, 2022, about the romance claims and denied that she had an “unprofessional” relationship with her client.. “I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job. It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny — who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now — that my interactions...
CELEBRITIES
marriage.com

20 Shocking Signs You Mean Nothing To Him

It’s concerning when the love of your life starts acting strangely. Does he seem to be always somewhere else when you’re with him? Perhaps he’s even downright rude. The signs you mean nothing to him can start subtly. They might not be visible initially, but they can still be real. It would be best if you now decided whether you’re wasting your time.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
StyleCaster

Go Bold Or Go Home—These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Confident

Click here to read the full article. What’s wrong with being confident? Demi Lovato said it right back in her 2015 song “Confident”(and that song’s still a bop, TBH). There’s nothing wrong with being self-assured and determined in everything you do. However, boldness comes more naturally to some of us than others. Let me tell you about the four most confident zodiac signs, because it might explain it better than I could. First, some zodiac signs might struggle to exhibit confidence, and it’s through no fault of their own. If you’re someone who the stars have blessed with sensitivity—Pisces and Cancer,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astrology
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Thanks To Cancer Season

Click here to read the full article. Have you noticed how beautiful the energy has been lately? Summer is fully in session, and the zodiac signs who will have the best week of June 20 to June 26 are celebrating the first days of the sunniest season of all. Time to soak up every last ray of light, because as the sun reaches its peak during the summer solstice on June 21, the days will gradually become shorter and shorter. It’s a race against the clock, so don’t let summer pass you by! The first day of summer also means something...
LIFESTYLE
womansday.com

8 Signs You May Be Falling out of Love in Your Long Term Relationship

As cliché as it sounds, falling in love can turn your world upside down, changing your plans (hopefully for the better). But for every great emotion, there is an equal and opposite emotion that can result. Just as you can fall in love with someone you think is your soulmate, you can also fall out of love with that same person. If you have been in this place before or are finding yourself in this murky situation now, there are strong indicators to look for that can help you determine if you are falling out of love with your partner. Woman's Day spoke to therapists, relationship coaches, authors, and lawyers who share eight signs that suggest you may be falling out of love with your significant other.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
StyleCaster

Britney Just Told Her Brother to ‘Go ‘F—k’ Himself After Confirming He Was ‘Never’ Invited to Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article. A hard hit. Britney Spears called out Bryan Spears after reports emerged of him being invited to her wedding with Sam Asghari. The “Baby…One More Time” singer took to Instagram to clear up rumors and diss her brother in the process. The pop star wrote on her Instagram on June 14, 2022, “You were never invited to my wedding. Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???” During her conservatorship, she claimed that Bryan would not let her drink alcohol. She...
MUSIC
womenfitness.net

Things That Annoy A Zodiac Sign

Everyone has pet peeves, and that is just normal! Being human, we all have things that annoy us from the deepest core of planet earth to the surface, and back again. But there really are things that at the slightest sign of it, cause people to freak out and engage in so-called “beast mode.” Yet, what really are these things that cause such reactions to the surface!
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: June 19 to 25, 2022

The summer solstice arrives on the 21st as the sun moves into Cancer, and overall the aspects this week are dreamy and creative. Great vibes all around for celebrating our protective, emotional crabs! Venus moves into chatty Gemini on the 22nd, a placement found in the charts of charmers like Emma Thompson, Al Pacino and Tom Hanks. This influence turns every date, hang and work meeting into a hilarious and intellectual discourse. It’s time to fall in love with someone’s mind!
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Don’t Take It Personally—These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Sensitive

Click here to read the full article. There’s this stereotype within the zodiac that water signs are the most emotional and that we’re all weepy babies, and that’s just! not! true! Well, at least for most of us. While water signs are definitely up there, there are a couple others that make the list of the most sensitive zodiac signs, too. Does your sign make the cut? Let’s talk emotions for a second—when we say sensitive, we’re not just talking about how easy it is for you to cry while watching Call Me By Your Name, or how often you get your feelings...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

4 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Be Kicking Off June With A Bang

June is here, which means 2022 is halfway over. If you’re wondering where time has gone, your guess is as good as mine. With the summer solstice right around the corner, we’re entering into one of the busiest, most adventurous times of the year. Extended vacations, long summer nights, and beach days fill up everyone’s calendar, but June 2022 will be the best month for four lucky zodiac signs. Spring may have come with some pretty big life changes, but things are definitely taking a turn for the better for this group.
LIFESTYLE
theeverygirl.com

Want To Actually Improve Your Love Life? This Is the Zodiac Sign You Should Be Paying Attention To

You probably know what your sun sign is, and you may have heard of the moon and rising signs, too. But do you know what your Venus sign is and what it means?. Venus is the planet of love and beauty, so the Venus sign in your birth chart can give you insight into what you find aesthetically pleasing, what you look for in a potential partner, and what you’re like in a relationship. Because it has so much to do with love, it’s an important part of compatibility (so if you love looking up how your sign matches up with crushes or significant others, then you should really be looking at your Venus signs).
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, But The Struggle Is Temporary

Click here to read the full article. Life is a series of hurdles and challenges, but there’s always something beautiful waiting for you along the way. If you happen to be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of June 20 to June 26, 2022, don’t be discouraged; instead, try to have a little faith! In astrology, the seasons change and the sun makes its way across the zodiac calendar, bringing growth to different areas of your life. On June 21, the sun will enter compassionate, cozy and protective Cancer, launching the summer season! The longest day...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

55K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy