Spokane, WA

SPD Major Crimes recommend murder charge for suspect in 2012 cold case

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. – Kala Williams’ decade-old murder case may be...

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

pullmanradio.com

Second Suspect From Pullman Area Home Burglary And Gun Theft Case Sent To Prison

A second suspect from last Fall’s home burglary and gun theft case South of Pullman has pleaded guilty. 36-year-old Brandon Arnold pleaded guilty to felony 1st degree burglary and felony gun theft in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday morning. Court Commissioner Howard Neill sentenced Arnold to 15 months in prison.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

WinCo bills man for 'stolen merchandise' after shoplifting charges are dropped

The man who was tackled by WinCo security in Spokane Valley has been sent a bill for over $500, half of it for the value of allegedly stolen goods, despite the shoplifting charges being dropped. Rutherford maintains his innocence, claiming a misunderstanding, and stating he never punched the security officer as statements made in the court documents claimed.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

SCRAPS investigating dog attack at Riverside State Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – Douglas Oliveira was walking his dog, Baylee, with a friend and his one-year-old daughter on Tuesday night at Riverside State Park–something they do all the time living in northwest Spokane. Oliveira said a white pitbull with brown markings was about 100 feet away from them,...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Man sentenced in six cases

SANDPOINT — A Bonner County man was sentenced on a variety of charges, including for burglary, forgery, and injury to child in First District Court on Friday. Mark Anthony Raider Sebastian, 28, was sentenced for five cases out of Bonner County, and one out of Kootenai County. Sebastian pleaded...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Case Against Pullman Couple Accused Of Stealing Thousands Of Dollars Of Equipment From Lumberyard Resolved With One Guilty Plea

The criminal case against a Pullman couple accused of stealing thousands of dollars of commercial kitchen equipment from the Lumberyard has been resolved with one of the suspects pleading guilty. 36-year-old Crystal Gayles pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony theft in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday morning. Court Commissioner...
PULLMAN, WA
kpq.com

Grant County Detectives Find Large Cache of Drugs in Vehicle

A Grant County man is facing drug-related charges after members of the Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team reportedly seized several different types of drugs from a car he had been driving. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Chris Kendall of Sunland Estates was arrested a week ago for...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police: 31 members of white nationalist group arrested near Coeur d’Alene pride event

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Thirty-one people affiliated with the white nationalist group “Patriot Front” were arrested in downtown Coeur d’Alene Saturday. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said all 31 people are being charged with conspiracy to riot, which is a misdemeanor charge in Idaho. Police believe they were headed to riot at the Pride Festival. Some have already been...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Large police presence closes Spofford Avenue from Madison to Jefferson

SPOKANE, Wash. – There’s a large police presence northeast of the intersection of Monroe and Maxwell in Spofford Avenue. Police told KHQ it releases to a stabbing call they responded to earlier Thursday afternoon. Police weren’t able to provide any additional information at this time. SWAT is...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

39 Year Old Moscow Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Neighbors With A Handgun

A 39-year-old Moscow man is in jail for allegedly threatening his neighbors with a handgun. Erik Wessels has been arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor resisting officers. According to documents in Latah County Second District Court, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Moscow Police responded to a weapons complaint at a home on Courtney Street. The alleged victims told police that Wessels pointed a handgun at them and threatened to shoot them. Officers had to wrestle Wessels to the ground to bring him into custody. They recovered a 9mm handgun at the scene. Court documents indicate that the neighbors have been in a dispute over the property line.
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Fake gold scam picking up speed in Spokane area

SPOKANE, Wash. – Another scam is on the rise in Spokane: people get approached at gas stations, grocery stores, casinos or other public places with a deal that sounds too good to be true, but instead of striking gold they realize they’ve struck out. “Oftentimes the suspects in...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Missing person last seen in Newport on May 20

NEWPORT, Wash. — The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating 33-year-old Travis S. Coy. Coy has been missing since May 20th. He was last seen at his residence in Newport, Washington. Coy is a white male, 6 feet tall, about 145 pounds, and...
NEWPORT, WA
Chronicle

Boy Fishing Off North Idaho Pier Hooks Clothing of Dead Man

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office Dive Team recovered the body of a 40-year-old Bonner County man Tuesday from Lake Pend Oreille after a boy hooked the man's clothing while fishing. Sandpoint police responded around 11:35 a.m. to the Statue of Liberty pier at City Beach where the boy was fishing,...
BONNER COUNTY, ID

