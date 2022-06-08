SPD Major Crimes recommend murder charge for suspect in 2012 cold case

NEWPORT, Wash — A Pend Oreille County murder trial almost became a mistrial on its first day. Riley Hillestad is accused of murdering 19-year-old Jason Fox in 2020. He was one of four people arrested. Hillestad faces nine charges: first- and second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, unlawful disposal of human...
A second suspect from last Fall’s home burglary and gun theft case South of Pullman has pleaded guilty. 36-year-old Brandon Arnold pleaded guilty to felony 1st degree burglary and felony gun theft in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday morning. Court Commissioner Howard Neill sentenced Arnold to 15 months in prison.
The man who was tackled by WinCo security in Spokane Valley has been sent a bill for over $500, half of it for the value of allegedly stolen goods, despite the shoplifting charges being dropped. Rutherford maintains his innocence, claiming a misunderstanding, and stating he never punched the security officer as statements made in the court documents claimed.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Douglas Oliveira was walking his dog, Baylee, with a friend and his one-year-old daughter on Tuesday night at Riverside State Park–something they do all the time living in northwest Spokane. Oliveira said a white pitbull with brown markings was about 100 feet away from them,...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Police stopped a U-haul in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Saturday afternoon and arrested 31 people who were found inside. Police said they believe the people arrested have ties to a white nationalist hate group. "They came to riot downtown," Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White...
EPHRATA - The man who police say raped and murdered a 30-year-old Moses Lake mother on the night of her birthday on March 4, 2022 will have to wait a little longer for his first day in court. Yanira Cedillos' alleged killer, Juan Gastelum of Hermiston appeared for an arraignment...
SANDPOINT — A Bonner County man was sentenced on a variety of charges, including for burglary, forgery, and injury to child in First District Court on Friday. Mark Anthony Raider Sebastian, 28, was sentenced for five cases out of Bonner County, and one out of Kootenai County. Sebastian pleaded...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Reality cop TV is back, and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office wants to be a part of a new series. According to the Network Reelz, the “On Patrol: Live” TV show will kick off this summer. It’s similar to the show Live PD, which was A&E’s highest-rated show. However, it went off the air shortly after the George Floyd murder and police protests.
The criminal case against a Pullman couple accused of stealing thousands of dollars of commercial kitchen equipment from the Lumberyard has been resolved with one of the suspects pleading guilty. 36-year-old Crystal Gayles pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony theft in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday morning. Court Commissioner...
A Grant County man is facing drug-related charges after members of the Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team reportedly seized several different types of drugs from a car he had been driving. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Chris Kendall of Sunland Estates was arrested a week ago for...
BENEWAH COUNTY, Idaho – The Benewah County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking for help finding missing 29-year-old Rochelle Griffin. She’s five-and-a-half feet tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. BCSO says she was last seen Saturday at the Coeur d’Alene Casino. Contact the sheriff’s...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is working with several tow companies to remove more than 700 vehicles from a property on East Green Bluff Road. Neighbors have complained about the unofficial junkyard for years. The owner of the property also served jail time for refusing to clean up the land this spring.
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Thirty-one people affiliated with the white nationalist group “Patriot Front” were arrested in downtown Coeur d’Alene Saturday. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said all 31 people are being charged with conspiracy to riot, which is a misdemeanor charge in Idaho. Police believe they were headed to riot at the Pride Festival. Some have already been...
SPOKANE, Wash. – There’s a large police presence northeast of the intersection of Monroe and Maxwell in Spofford Avenue. Police told KHQ it releases to a stabbing call they responded to earlier Thursday afternoon. Police weren’t able to provide any additional information at this time. SWAT is...
A 39-year-old Moscow man is in jail for allegedly threatening his neighbors with a handgun. Erik Wessels has been arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor resisting officers. According to documents in Latah County Second District Court, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Moscow Police responded to a weapons complaint at a home on Courtney Street. The alleged victims told police that Wessels pointed a handgun at them and threatened to shoot them. Officers had to wrestle Wessels to the ground to bring him into custody. They recovered a 9mm handgun at the scene. Court documents indicate that the neighbors have been in a dispute over the property line.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Another scam is on the rise in Spokane: people get approached at gas stations, grocery stores, casinos or other public places with a deal that sounds too good to be true, but instead of striking gold they realize they’ve struck out. “Oftentimes the suspects in...
NEWPORT, Wash. — The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating 33-year-old Travis S. Coy. Coy has been missing since May 20th. He was last seen at his residence in Newport, Washington. Coy is a white male, 6 feet tall, about 145 pounds, and...
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office Dive Team recovered the body of a 40-year-old Bonner County man Tuesday from Lake Pend Oreille after a boy hooked the man's clothing while fishing. Sandpoint police responded around 11:35 a.m. to the Statue of Liberty pier at City Beach where the boy was fishing,...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's office is currently investigating a crash between a vehicle and motorcycle on North Mullan Rd. in Spokane Valley. According to SCSO's Facebook page, the injured motorcycle driver has been transported to a hospital for additional treatment. At this time, Mullan is...
Comments / 0