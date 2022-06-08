ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoda uses WHAT to eat her hummus when she forgets a spoon?

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn National Best Friends Day, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager play...

www.today.com

Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone as she delivers heartrending statement

Hoda Kotb can always count on her supportive co-host Jenna Bush Hager during tough mornings on Today with Hoda and Jenna. However, due to a prior assignment, Jenna was running late for the latest installment of the show, and Hoda decided to start off the show off solo. It was a hard day to do so.
UVALDE, TX
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Gives Update on Her Dating Life Following Split From Fiancé

It has been four months since Hoda Kotb announced her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman, but the Today show co-anchor isn't quite ready to re-enter the dating game. Kotb recently opened up about how she is enjoying her single life and her thoughts about returning to the dating scene in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss, According To A Dietitian

While there are plenty of fruits out there that can add instant flavor and fiber to any healthy breakfast, one is vital for your weight loss journey. As this can be a part of countless other meals and has a distinct, rich flavor, we reached out to a health expert to learn more about its many weight loss and metabolism benefits. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, RD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
DIETS
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Will Change Your Tuna Salad Forever

When you think tuna, you probably think of those little Starkist or Bumble Bee tuna cans your mom would pop open and mix into a mayo-based salad that would be served on bread. Per Simply Recipes, basic tuna salad consists of canned tuna of your choice, mayo, a little celery, some lemon juice, and a bit of crunchy onion. Tuna salad is beloved, in fact, Americans consume a whopping amount of canned tuna each year. It might surprise you to learn that, but per the National Fisheries Institute, Americans eat one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna on an annual basis and 52% enjoy it on a sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Derek Hough Lands New TV Series

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough will lead a new National Geographic series about the power of dance around the world. In Dance The World with Derek Hough, the three-time Emmy winner will take viewers on a journey through dance history with a different celebrity co-star in each episode. Dance the World is one of several new shows National Geographic announced Monday, the day before its portion of Disney's upfront presentation in New York City.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

3 Low-Calorie Snacks You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Gaining Weight

While a balanced diet consisting of three nutritious meals each day is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle, especially if you want to lose weight, sometimes those three meals just don’t cut it. The truth is that you’re going to run into cravings between meals every now and then. That’s where healthy snacks come in.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

'Makes my stomach sick': Christina Haack's ex Ant Anstead blasts her again for using son as 'puppet' on Instagram for 'commercial gain' amid ugly custody war

Ant Anstead recently accused his ex-wife Christina Hall of exploiting their son Hudson for financial gain on social media but is now defending his right to share snaps of the toddler online. The 43-year-old was branded a hypocrite by a fan of Christina's who called him out in an Instagram...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

Ryan Seacrest & Aubrey Paige Make It Red-Carpet Official

Ryan Seacrest, 47, and Aubrey Paige, 24, took another step in their relationship!. The pair made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary “Halftime.”. For their date night, Seacrest wore a pinstripe jacket and gray dress pants, while...
CELEBRITIES
Financial World

Justin Bieber: "My disease is getting worse"

Justin Bieber has announced the cancellation of two scheduled concerts in Toronto. He explained: "I have done everything to get better but my illness is getting worse. It breaks my heart but I will have to cancel my next shows on the orders of the doctors." In 2020, Bieber said...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Kathie Lee Gifford reveals what she wants to be called as a grandmother

Don’t call her Grandma. Kathie Lee Gifford, who became a grandmother Tuesday when her son, Cody, and his wife, Erika, welcomed a baby boy, says she has a friend with an Israeli mother, who provided some inspiration for what she wants to be called. “I asked her, I said...
NFL

