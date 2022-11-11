Black Friday treadmill deals: Upgrade your home gym for less with these great discounts

The best Black Friday treadmill deals are a great way to give your home gym an upgrade without blowing your budget. We've found a number of treadmill deals from retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target, with budget friendly options and big discounts of up to $500 on brands like Bowflex and NordicTrack.

Training on a treadmill has many health benefits, including helping you lose weight and stay in shape, alongside maintaining a calorie deficit . If you’re a beginner, you have a choice between plenty of more basic machines that will provide varying speeds and simple displays.

However, if you’re a serious runner already, the top-end models pack features such as Bluetooth touchscreens, VR, a large range of speed and incline/decline options, and more. Some even come with integrated exercise classes, meaning you can add yoga, strength training or HIIT into your routine.

While you’re busy choosing one of the best treadmills , there are a few things you need to consider. The amount of space you have, your budget, and your fitness goals are just some of them. Whatever you’re after, we’ve compiled a list of deals with options for every taste, ability, and budget. Folding treadmills, for instance, may be more suitable for those living in a small space who want to be able to tuck their fitness equipment away while not in use.

If you’re upgrading your fitness routine, consider pairing your new treadmill with one of the best running watches or the best running headphones to help you tick off the miles faster.

Treadmill deals

RUNOW Folding Treadmill: $699.99, $579.89 at Amazon

Save 14% on the RUNOW Folding Treadmill. It offers buyers whippet speeds, three incline options, and conveniently folds down to stash away at home.

View Deal

WalkingPad R2 Running and Walking Treadmill: $1,099.00, $799 at Amazon

Save 27% on the WalkingPad R2 Running and Walking Treadmill. This super smart folding tread is designed in manual and automatic mode to auto-adjust to your footfall, and also comes with app connectivity.

View Deal

Echelon Stride Sport Auto-Fold Compact Treadmill: $699 , $597 at Walmart

If you’re short on space, this auto-folding treadmill might be the perfect choice for you. It automatically folds after your workout so you can stow it in small spaces. This model is compatible with Echelon Fit, an app which gives you access to live and on-demand classes. View Deal

Ksports Foldable 16.5 In Wide Home Treadmill: $932.99 , $699 at Target

Save almost 30% on the Ksports Foldable 16.5 In Wide Home Treadmill. This home cardio treadmill has a 16.5-inch-wide running platform and 2.25 horsepower motor for a comfortable, quiet running environment. It also has a LCD panel with USB/auxiliary ports for playing music. View Deal

NordicTrack C 700 Folding Treadmill with 7” Interactive Touchscreen: $377.00 , $199.99 at Walmart

Designed and engineered for a powerful variety of workouts, this industry-leading motor moves you through speed, endurance, and interval training Providing a wide running surface, this commercial tread belt was designed for runners under 6 feet tall. Take your treadmill up to a 10% incline grade for realistic hill training from the comfort of home. This treadmill comes with 30 days of iFit membership. View Deal

Costway 2.25HP Folding Treadmill Electric Motorized Power Running Fitness Machine: $799.99 , $436.99 at Target

This quality treadmill features a 2.25 horsepower quiet impulse motor and an LCD display that shows time, distance, calories, speed, heart rate, and incline. You can adjust the incline between 3 levels, and the speed between 0.5-7.5 mph. View Deal

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill with Auto Incline: $529 , $469.71 at Amazon

This treadmill has an auto incline button that lets you toggle between 12 levels, and a speed range of one to eight mph. It is also Bluetooth compatible, meaning you can connect your phone to play your favorite music and shows while you workout. View Deal

SereneLife SLFTRD26BT Folding Running Treadmill: $511.99 , $363.99 at Target

Save 30% on this SereneLife SLFTRD26BT Folding Running Treadmill. This is a perfect at-home exercise machine for walking, jogging, training, stamina, weight loss, and more. It features 12 preset workout programs, plus manual mode to adjust levels to your specifications. An LCD screen displays touch button controls and shows run time, distance, speed, and more. View Deal

ProForm Pro 5000: $1,699.99 , $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Featuring a 14" Smart HD touchscreen, a 20 x 60" tread belt, a self-cooling Mach Z motor and a 30-day iFit membership (valued at $396), this treadmill now has a $400 discount at Best Buy. View Deal

Horizon Fitness 7.4AT Treadmill: was $2399, now $1599 at Horizon Fitness

Save a huge £800 on this amazing folding treadmill that offers everything from simple running workouts to Peloton, STUDIO or Zwift workouts. With advanced Bluetooth connectivity and a heart rate strap, power your way though its in-built HIIT program. It also features a comfortable 22” x 60” deck and 3-zone cushioning, plus easy controls to adjust speed and incline. View Deal

ProForm Trainer 10.0 Smart Treadmill: was $1499 , now $939 at Walmart

Save $560 on this ProForm Trainer 10.0! You can stream daily workouts on this smart treadmill, and create up to 5 user profiles so the whole family can get fit. With a 20x55-inch tread belt, 12% quick incline controls and 7-inch touchscreen, this is the perfect addition to any home gym. View Deal

Bowflex Treadmill 10: $1,999.99 , $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Enjoy personalized coaching and daily custom workouts with this folding treadmill, as it comes with a free 1-year JRNY membership. Plus, stream your favorite movies and shows from Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and more on the 10” console. With an incline of up to 15%, a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate monitor, and over 50 global running routes to explore, the Bowflex Treadmill 10 is on sale now with a $500 discount! View Deal

Bowflex Treadmill 7: was $1,499.99 , now $999.99 at Best Buy

Slightly smaller than the Bowflex Treadmill 10, but still including a free 1-year JRNY membership, this top-rated folding treadmill comes packed with features, including 10 pre-programmed workouts, a 15% incline, touchscreen, speakers, and Bluetooth connectivity for all your favorite streaming apps. It’s now on sale so you can save $500. View Deal

Horizon Fitness 7.8 AT Treadmill: was $2,699 , now $1,999 at Horizon Fitness

You can save $700 on this amazing treadmill that has everything you'd want for a simple run or even a HIIT or Peloton workout. You can change speed and incline with a simple turn of the dial. The company offers a lifetime guarantee on the frame and motor, so this is a purchase for life.

View Deal

Nautilus T618 Treadmill: was $1,499.99, now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 on this top-end treadmill and get dozens of training programs, Bluetooth connectivity and over 50 global running routes. With an incline of up to 15%, a comfortable 20” x 60” running path, and a heart rate monitor included as standard, you can set and achieve goals, while staying cool with the in-built 3-speed fan. Plus, it folds away when not in use, saving you space. View Deal

Costway 1HP treadmill: $549.99 , $263.99 at Target

If you're looking for a cheap and cheerful treadmill that will get the job done, this model from Costway could be the answer. Capable of being folded away for easy storage, this treadmill has 12 in-built workout programs. View Deal

Costway 2.25HP Folding Treadmill: $999.99 , $481.99 at Target

Make a huge saving of 55% when you buy this LED touch display treadmill from Target. The powerful 2.25HP motor is quiet, making it ideal for home or office, while the Bluetooth speaker and MP3 cable let you crank up the volume if you want to. Featuring a 5-layer non-slip running belt to absorb impact, this treadmill can take a weight of up to 265lbs. View Deal

Costway 800W Folding Treadmill: $699.99 , $289.99 at Target

Save more than 50% on this colorful folding treadmill with multi-function display. Featuring 12 running modes and with a capacity of up to 220lbs, this lightweight and affordable treadmill is suitable for use at home or in the office. Track your heart rate, speed, distance, time, and calories. View Deal

NordicTrack - Commercial 2950 Treadmill: was $3,199.99 , now $2,499.99 at Best Buy

Save an amazing $700 on the next generation of treadmill. It features a 22" smart touch screen, AutoBreeze fans to keep you fresh, and Automatic Trainer Control with iFit. View Deal

Bowflex Treadmill 22: $3,599.99 , $2,499.99 at Best Buy

With this phenomenal deal, you can save $200 at Best Buy on a top-of-the-line treadmill. This deal is a great chance to get your hands on one of the most premium, full-featured treadmills available. It features 5% to 20% motorized decline/incline, 22" console with streaming and personalized workouts. View Deal

Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill: was $1799.99 , now $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $900 on this top-of-the-line Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill at Best Buy. It features a calorie-focused Burn Rate display and connects with Bowflex's JRNY App to monitor and motivate your progress. A 7.5" LCD screen, a motorized incline up to 15% to vary workout intensity, and a wealth of custom programs make this a truly delux machine at a great price. View Deal

Which treadmill deal is right for you?

When it comes to finding the right treadmill for you, it’s important to take the following factors into consideration:

Space: How much room do you have? Can you use it correctly and safely in your home? Check the footprint of your chosen treadmill carefully and measure out the space in your home before committing to buy. A folding treadmill is ideal for storing away when not in use. A word of warning – don’t place your treadmill with the end of the running belt close to a wall – if you come off it you could be injured.

How much room do you have? Can you use it correctly and safely in your home? Check the footprint of your chosen treadmill carefully and measure out the space in your home before committing to buy. A folding treadmill is ideal for storing away when not in use. A word of warning – don’t place your treadmill with the end of the running belt close to a wall – if you come off it you could be injured. Budget: If you’re just embarking on a brand new exercise routine, it may be tempting to buy a treadmill that’s packed with features. But they don’t come cheap. Try opting for a cheaper treadmill at first and see how you get on with it, before committing to a top-end model. You’ll still get a great workout.

If you’re just embarking on a brand new exercise routine, it may be tempting to buy a treadmill that’s packed with features. But they don’t come cheap. Try opting for a cheaper treadmill at first and see how you get on with it, before committing to a top-end model. You’ll still get a great workout. Features: Do you want to improve your stamina and endurance? A treadmill with a good incline is a must. Aiming to increase your speed? You’ll need a good range of levels and a challenging top speed. Get bored easily during a run? You may prefer an option with a range of workouts, personalized training, or Bluetooth connectivity so you can watch movies or listen to music while you train.

Do you want to improve your stamina and endurance? A treadmill with a good incline is a must. Aiming to increase your speed? You’ll need a good range of levels and a challenging top speed. Get bored easily during a run? You may prefer an option with a range of workouts, personalized training, or Bluetooth connectivity so you can watch movies or listen to music while you train. Your height and weight: It’s always worth checking the small print before you buy. Many treadmills come with a maximum weight capacity, and others are designed for people under 6ft. If you’re over 6 feet tall then you’ll need a treadmill that’s at least 48” by 52” for walking and 54” for running.

It’s always worth checking the small print before you buy. Many treadmills come with a maximum weight capacity, and others are designed for people under 6ft. If you’re over 6 feet tall then you’ll need a treadmill that’s at least 48” by 52” for walking and 54” for running. Noise: While most treadmills run fairly quietly, it’s a good idea to check the specification and reviews of your chosen model – just in case. This is especially important if you live in an apartment building, or you like to run late at night or early in the morning.

Treadmills on sale

NordicTrack X22i treadmill deal

(Image credit: NordicTrack)

Best treadmill overall

Dimensions: 81” x 39” x 76” | Weight: 505lbs (in-box weight) | Tread belt size: 22” x 60” | Max user weight: 297lbs / 135kg | Display: 22” HD touchscreen | Speed: 0-12mph | Incline: -5 - 40% | Other features: Bluetooth connectivity, dual speakers, Runners Flex cushioning, 30-day iFit Family Membership

High-end features Great incline and decline range Bulky Needs iFit subscription

This top-rated model packs in all the features you need to raise your fitness game and get the most fun out of your running session.

With a comfortable tread belt size of 22” x 60”, a 22” HD touchscreen, and cushioning built into the belt, the NordicTrack X22i feels gym-quality, despite being an at-home treadmill.

The superb incline range spans from -5% to 40%, while it has a top speed of 12mph. An accompanying iFit app is home to hundreds of workouts, tailored to your fitness level or goals. The tilt-and-pivot touchscreen is sharp, responsive, and easy to navigate.

Despite its heft and powerful 4.0 CHP motor, the NordicTrack X22i is surprisingly quiet, making it an excellent choice if you like running late or early, and don’t want to disturb the household.

It may be one of the most expensive options out there, but for what it offers, we think this treadmill is an investment worth making.

Horizon Fitness T101 treadmill deal

(Image credit: Horizon Fitness)

Horizon Fitness T101

Best budget treadmill

Dimensions: 70" x 34" x 55" | Weight: 165lbs / 74kg | Max user weight: 300lbs / 136kg | Tread belt size: 20” x 55” | Display: No screen | Speed: 0-10mph | Incline: 0-10% | Other features: Dual grip heart rate monitoring, 30 inbuilt workouts, Bluetooth speakers, rapid-charge USB charging port, headphone jack, one-touch controls, fan, foldable

Very quiet Affordable No touchscreen Not suitable for taller / heavier people

A brilliant entry-level treadmill for anyone new to indoor running, the Horizon Fitness T101 is affordable and compact. You can fold it away when you’re not using it, which is handy if you’re short on space at home.

Despite its low price tag, the Horizon Fitness T101 boats a 10% incline, which should pose enough of a challenge to get your heart racing and your muscles working. It also comes with a host of workouts built in, so there are plenty of options to get you started on your fitness journey.

A Bluetooth speaker system means that you can play your favorite tunes while you work up a sweat, while a lifetime warranty of the frame and motor gives extra peace of mind.

A word of warning though: taller people may have trouble getting a good stride length on the shorter tread belt. It’s also not recommended for heavier people, long-distance running, or interval training. But if you’re average height and build, and you want a decent, affordable treadmill for moderate runs, it’s a smart choice.

Peloton Tread treadmill deal

(Image credit: Peloton)

Best premium treadmill

Dimensions: 173cm L x 84cm W x 157cm | Weight: 291lbs / 132kg | Tread size: 150cm x 50cm | Max user weight: 304lbs / 136kg | Display: 23.8” HD touchscreen | Speed: 0-12.5mph (20kph) | Incline: 0-12.5% grade (no decline) | Other features: Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility, Tread Lock (prevents unauthorized access), 16 GB internal flash storage, front-facing stereo speakers, 2.2 Channel with rear-facing woofers, USB-C charging port, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Crisp HD touchscreen Huge array of live and on-demand classes Expensive Doesn’t fold or decline

Peloton is the go-to brand for premium fitness equipment, and the Peloton Tread is no exception. With a sleek, black and red minimalist design, this is a robust and sturdy treadmill that ticks all the boxes. The 23.8” HD touchscreen is easy to navigate and offers a great viewing experience, from your favorite movies to fitness workouts and virtual runs.

The jewel in Peloton’s crown is its thousands of live and on-demand classes. You can access all these and much more via the Peloton app, as well as a host of workouts, such as HIIT training, yoga, stretching and more. Or choose from a range of scenic walks and runs.

The design, though minimalist, is efficient and helpful A red line through the length of the running belt helps keep your feet aligned correctly, while the touchscreen is speedily responsive. Controls are sited on the right and left rails, making adjustments effortless during a run.

With speeds of up to 12mph and a 12.5% incline, the Peloton can help you run harder and faster, and it delivers on style too.

UMAY Portable Under Desk treadmill deal

(Image credit: Umay)

UMAY Portable Under Desk treadmill

Best treadmill for office use

Weight limit: : 198lbs | Dimensions: 57.9” x 23.6” x 8.9” | Running belt: : 45.3” x 16.1” | Programs: 12 | Max speed: : 4 mph | Motor: : 1.5HP | Foldable:

Compact and quiet Stows under desk or sofa Time limit on warranty Quite heavy

Designed for walking and light jogging, the lightweight UMAY Portable Under Desk treadmill is great for home offices and people short of space. It has a shock-absorbing surface that’s designed to be easy on the joints, a durable steel frame and a wireless remote control feature. One of the main downsides is that you can’t go too fast on this treadmill, as the speed limit is just 4mph. However, you can still work up a good sweat by speed walking or light jogging, making this treadmill great for heart health and improving overall cardiovascular fitness.

Treadmill accessories deals

Now you’ve picked out your perfect treadmill, why not look at some handy accessories to take your workout up a notch? This waterproof, non-slip Famistar treadmill trainer floor mat ($39.99) means no scratches or scrapes on your flooring, Plus, you can use it for warm ups, stretching, or if you just need a workout mat. Another premium mat is the XTERRA treadmill mat , down $10 to $44.99. At 6mm thick, this matt will protect your floor, as well as dampening vibrations and lowering noise levels for people below.

Need a replacement safety key? This universal safety key is magnetized, or can clamp on to your clothing. It’s also compatible with most major treadmill models, including NordicTrack, Proform, Reebok, Epic, Golds Gym, Weslo, and Freemotion. It’s just $5.99.

If you like working up a sweat while on the treadmill, but you don’t have an in-built fan, this clip on AMACOOL battery-operated fan will help you keep your cool. At just $25.49, down from $35.99, its flexible legs hold on fast with no slipping off midway through your run.

Finally, keep your tablet safe and secure while you run, with this Gooseneck tablet mount . It’s compatible with iPad Pro, Air, Mini, Galaxy tabs and more, so you can watch your favorite movies, catch up on your reading, or even exercise your way through that Zoom meeting, for just $26.99.