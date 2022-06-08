Beacon Hill Working On Massachusetts Sports Betting Compromise

One of the largest employers in Vernon, CA is planning to close next year due to continuous rising costs in California. Smithfields Foods Inc. has said that the decision to close the plant is because of "escalating cost of doing business in California." The President of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) 77, John Grant, has also said that they have made an agreement that will compensate their workers until next year is reached. The company is also planning to decrease their sow herd in Utah and is looking into exiting their farms in Arizona and California.

VERNON, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO