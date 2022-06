Cory Wharton’s newborn daughter, Maya, had open heart surgery Tuesday following her tricuspid atresia diagnosis. The congenital heart disease “happens when the hearts tricuspid valve does not develop,” the “Teen Mom OG” star, 31, told his Instagram followers Friday. “This valve plays a part in the heart’s essential function, which is to pump blood between the lungs and body,” he went on to write, noting that the infant is in “the recovery process” from her “successful procedure.” Wharton and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge’s baby will need another open heart surgery in four to six months as well as a third at 3 to 4...

