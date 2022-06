As news of the Uvalde funerals continues, our hearts break a lit bit over and over. Here is how one mom wanted to celebrate the life of her baby boy, through music! Xavier Lopez was a big fan of Jesse Turner Y Group Siggno. Xavier's family reached out to Jesse Turner and told him that Xavier's favorite song was 'Ya No Me Improta.' and asked if Jess could come to sing a couple of songs for Xavier's grave.

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO