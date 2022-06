Dakota State alumnus Logan Stratton is one of the 20 members of the U.S. Cyber Team traveling to Athens, Greece to compete in the first International Cybersecurity Challenge. Stratton earned two degrees at DSU, an undergraduate degree in Cyber Operations in 2019 and a master’s degree in Computer Science in 2021. He now works as a Research Engineer II at the Dakota State Applied Research Laboratory.

MADISON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO