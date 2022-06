This is part 2 of coverage of the Highland County Board of Supervisors monthly meeting held on June 7. The Board heard an update on Valley Community Services Board work, from Kimberly McClanahan the Executive Director. In 2021 the agency served forty one people from Highland, which was an increase of six from the previous year. Two employees provide services for Highland, Case Manager Allison Burrow and Psychologist Dr. Elizabeth Kemp. Burrow has three clients now and Dr. Kemp has six children in her caseload, which is more than she’s ever had in her five years of working in Highland.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO