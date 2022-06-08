Sleepy Eye Blotter

The 10 finalist for the Princess Kay of the Milky Way have been announced. The finalists were informed Saturday during a live Facebook video call. The finalists are: Kallie and Hailey Frericks from Albany in Stearns County. This is the first time ever; identical twins have been named as finalists. Also from Stearns County, Alex Christen of Sauk Centre and Briana Maus of Freeport. From Mcleod County; Kiley Lickfelt of Hutchinson and Allison Wright of Hutchinson. From Sibley County; Aly Dieball of Green Isle. From Wabasha County; Ashley Holst of Kellogg. From Murray County; Amber Post of Lake Wilson. From Lesueur County; Rachel Rynda of Montgomery. These 10 were selected following a leadership training event on May 14th. The Winner will be crowned the day before the Minnesota State Fair begins.
Barry Weber, 74, of Morgan, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his home in Morgan. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Morgan. Visitation will be held from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Morgan. Burial will be at a later date in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.
A corn, soybean and hog farmer recently filed for the Renville County Board District 2 Seat . Jacob Rieke, who farms southeast of Fairfax, joins John Robinson of rural Franklin running for Commissioner Bob Fox’s seat. Fox announced earlier this year that he will not seek re-election.
Beginning with the August 9th 2022 State Primary, the Brown County Election Department will begin using the OmniBallot Tablet as the HAVA-compliant Assistive Voting Device. These devices replace the previously used AutoMark machines. At least one assistive voting device will be available at each polling place to permit persons with disabilities to vote privately and independently and that permit any voter to submit their ballot to be automatically checked and corrected for voting errors prior to being cast and counted. An OmniBallot is on display at the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office. For more information go to the Brown County Website, Auditor –Treasurer’s Department and click on Election Equipment; or call 507-233-6613 with questions or to schedule a demo.
The Farm City Hub Club recently awarded two, $1,000 dollar scholarships, to two New Ulm students that plan to major in agriculture or agri-business in college. New Ulm High School graduate, Aidan Bastian and Cathedral’s Emily Guggisburg were the recent recipients. Bastian will be attending Iowa State and will major in agriculture business. Guggisburg will be attending South Dakota State and will major in horticulture.
