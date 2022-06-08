Sleepy Eye Blotter

The 10 finalist for the Princess Kay of the Milky Way have been announced. The finalists were informed Saturday during a live Facebook video call. The finalists are: Kallie and Hailey Frericks from Albany in Stearns County. This is the first time ever; identical twins have been named as finalists. Also from Stearns County, Alex Christen of Sauk Centre and Briana Maus of Freeport. From Mcleod County; Kiley Lickfelt of Hutchinson and Allison Wright of Hutchinson. From Sibley County; Aly Dieball of Green Isle. From Wabasha County; Ashley Holst of Kellogg. From Murray County; Amber Post of Lake Wilson. From Lesueur County; Rachel Rynda of Montgomery. These 10 were selected following a leadership training event on May 14th. The Winner will be crowned the day before the Minnesota State Fair begins.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO