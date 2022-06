“Second-biggest story in golf this week is over in London,” said the reporter. “Yeah,” said Steve Stricker. And that’s how most of these exchanges have gone. Questions to players about the upstart, Saudi-funded, LIV Golf Invitational Series, which kicked off play this week in England. And players’ reluctance to respond. You heard as much on the PGA Tour this week, when a reporter, quite politely, began his interrogation with: “Sorry for being the guy who is going to ask this question” — to which Justin Thomas answered: “I knew it was coming.”

GOLF ・ 19 HOURS AGO