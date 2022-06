MASON COUNTY — Over 300 school age children received a two-day meal packet, free books, and activities at the debut of the Mason County “Library on the Move.”. The Mason County Library is making 11 stops each Wednesday throughout the summer to service children in more remote areas of the county, or in places where many children are gathered, and who might not have the resources to visit one of the three county libraries in Point Pleasant, Mason, and New Haven. The libraries are partnering with the Mason County Commission, which is allowing the library staff to use the county van to deliver the goods.

MASON COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO