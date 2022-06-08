The mugshot isn't Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatt's friend. He pleads guilty

Former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy can breathe a sigh of relief in his deadly DUI case. While he's not in the clear yet, he does get to await his fate from home. TMZ reports that 17-year-old is currently out on bond. He's spent the last few months in a South Carolina prison since driving his 2011 Ford pickup truck up someone's driveway, plowing through their garage, and killing a man inside. Initially, he was denied bond. But his lawyer, Ryan Beasley, told the media outlet that Kennedy was granted bond at $50k on May 20 and will be held in home detention until his trial begins. Kennedy is said to be in good spirits, despite the circumstances. He's hoping to have his day in court where he plans to prove the DUI was a misfortune caused by medication, though it's unclear if the meds were prescribed by a medical professional.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 21 DAYS AGO