ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The mugshot isn't Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatt's friend. He pleads guilty

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRascal Flatt guitar player and vocalist Joe Don Rooney was sentenced to two days in jail. In addition, he will lose his Tennessee motor vehicle license after he...

wkkj.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
Benzinga

Man Who Won $10M In Lottery Sentenced To Life In Prison

A North Carolina man who won $10 million from a scratch-off lottery card is not going to have many chances to spend his fortune – he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2020 murder of his girlfriend. The Crime: According to combined...
LOTTERY
Popculture

'Sweetie Pie's': New Development in Tim Norman's Alleged Murder-For-Hire Against Nephew

The plot thickens in Tim Norman's pending murder trial. The Welcome to Sweetie Pie's star was arrested and charged with being the ring leader in a murder-for-hire plot that left his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery, dead from gunshot wounds. Norman has pleaded not guilty but the alleged shooter in the crime recently changed his plea to guilty, further implicating Norman in the already mounting case against him. Investigators allege that Norman, son of former Ike & Tina Turner background singer turned restaurant owner Miss Robbie Montgomery, believed Andre was part of a home robbery of his mother Miss Robbie. Miss Robbie is also Andre's grandmother whom she helped to raise. But according to police records, during a police interview with Andre, he pointed the finger at Tim, causing this spiral to begin.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Daily Mail

Teenage driver who was 'high on drugs' and out on bail when he mowed down couple who was expecting their first child learns his fate

A teenager who was charged with murder over a crash that claimed the lives of a couple walking their dogs on Australia Day last year is set to learn his fate. Matthew Field, 37, and Kate Leadbetter, 31 - who was six months' pregnant - were walking their dogs in Alexandra Hills, southeast of Brisbane, when a four-wheel-drive ploughed into them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

Todd and Julie Chrisley Are on House Arrest Until Their Sentencing Hearing

Almost a decade ago, USA Networks introduced America to Todd Chrisley. Today, he and his family are still making headlines. The reality TV star and his wife Julie Chrisley found themselves in trouble with the law after they were accused of stealing millions of dollars by way of tax evasion, fraud, and conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud. The couple was subsequently sued by the state of Georgia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Don Rooney
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum out of Jail on Bond After Fatal DUI

Former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy can breathe a sigh of relief in his deadly DUI case. While he's not in the clear yet, he does get to await his fate from home. TMZ reports that 17-year-old is currently out on bond. He's spent the last few months in a South Carolina prison since driving his 2011 Ford pickup truck up someone's driveway, plowing through their garage, and killing a man inside. Initially, he was denied bond. But his lawyer, Ryan Beasley, told the media outlet that Kennedy was granted bond at $50k on May 20 and will be held in home detention until his trial begins. Kennedy is said to be in good spirits, despite the circumstances. He's hoping to have his day in court where he plans to prove the DUI was a misfortune caused by medication, though it's unclear if the meds were prescribed by a medical professional.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Trial Begins for Woman Accused of Murdering Husband — Who'd Once Been Her Stepfather — with Kitchen Knife

Opening statements began Thursday morning in the murder trial of Danielle Redlick, a Florida woman who is accused of stabbing her husband to death in 2019. Redlick, 47, has been charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of Michael Redlick. Prosecutors allege that after Danielle Redlick stabbed him to death, she waited 11 hours to call for help, during which time she allegedly swiped through a dating app.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy