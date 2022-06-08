ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Explainer: SEC eyes Wall Street reforms. What is 'PFOF'?

By John Mccrank
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNZED_0g4dXUPo00
File Photo: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday said the agency may propose the most wide-ranging reforms to the equities market in nearly 20 years. The proposed rules would rein in a practice called payment for order flow (PFOF), which is banned in Canada, the UK, and Australia. read more

WHAT IS PFOF?

Retail brokerages send most customer orders to wholesale brokers, rather than to exchanges, because wholesalers generally execute orders at a slightly better price than is available on exchanges. Most retail brokers also accept rebates, or payments, from wholesalers in return for customer orders.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said investors might get better prices without PFOF if there was more competition to execute retail orders. He suggested sending orders to auctions, to improvedeals for retail investors.

HOW COMMON IS PFOF?

In the United States, the practice is disclosed in quarterly regulatory filings, has been a growing source of revenue for many brokers as retail trading volumes have surged.

Some retail brokerages, including Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) and Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O), accept PFOF, while others, including Fidelity and Public.com, do not.

In the first quarter, Robinhood made around three-quarters of its revenue from PFOF. Around 12% of Robinhood's PFOF came from equities, while the rest came from options and cryptocurrencies. It has said the practice allows it to offer commission-free trading.

Gensler said many firms that do not accept PFOF still offer commission-free trading. He also suggested reducing the time increments for disclosure of the practice.

WHY DOES IT MATTER?

The SEC is looking into whether PFOF creates an incentive for brokers to route customer orders to places that maximize their own revenue rather than one that would get the customers the best execution.

Gensler also expressed concerns that commission-free trading brokerages may encourage investors to trade more because volume boosts their own revenue even if more trading may not be in the investors' best interest.

IS REGULATORY SCRUTINY OF PFOF NEW?

No. PFOF has been around for decades and the SEC has historically focused on disclosure of the practice. The increased scrutiny is due to growth of the practice in recent years, as commission-free trading models have become the norm, along with an associated increase in off-exchange trading.

ISN'T COMMISSION-FREE TRADING A BENEFIT TO EVERYONE?

In December 2020, the SEC fined Robinhood $65 million for failing to properly inform customers about PFOF it received that resulted in those customers paying higher prices to execute trades. read more

The regulator said certain wholesalers told Robinhood there was a trade-off between PFOF and price improvement for customers, and Robinhood "explicitly offered to accept less price improvement for its customers in exchange for receiving higher" PFOF.

The SEC said costs to Robinhood's customers "might have exceeded any savings they might have thought they'd gotten from zero commission trading." Robinhood settled without admitting or denying the charges.

Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

On a Terrible Day for Wall Street, These 2 Stocks Hit All-Time Highs

PDC Energy got good news from regulators approving a key growth plan. Penske Automotive Group keeps benefiting from higher margins on cars and trucks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
CNET

Crypto's Wild West Days Are Coming to an End

Cryptocurrency has been a digital Wild West for over a decade. In the past 13 years, bitcoin alone has minted tens of thousands of millionaires, and a trillion-dollar industry has risen up to serve cryptocurrencies that proponents call the future of finance. At the same time, fortunes have been lost to scams and frauds. As all of this happened, crypto evolved too quickly for regulators to catch up.
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Blazing Growth Stocks You'll Regret not Buying on the Dip

The S&P 500 is down 14% from its high, but the benchmark index is trading at a discount. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Trading#Auction#Brokers#Sec#Fidelity#Public Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Auctions
Daily Mail

World’s richest man Elon Musk says recession would be a ‘GOOD’ thing because it’ll hurt lazy work-from-home crowd and ‘foolish’ business owners he says deserve to go bankrupt

Elon Musk said a recession would be 'good' for the economy because it'll hurt work-from-home fans and 'foolish' business owners he believes deserve to go bankrupt. The Tesla billionaire, 50 - who is worth $218billion - has never been shy about sharing his opinions on Twitter and said he thought a recession would be a 'good thing' when asked on Thursday.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Nasdaq-100 technology index is officially trading in...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

475K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy