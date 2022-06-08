ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Baseball and Softball All-Delaware County Teams announced

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs announced June 7, athletes from six Delaware County High Schools were selected to All-Delaware County Teams in both baseball and softball. For Softball, Yorktown High School led the way with six selections,...

Cape Gazette

Second annual Ace Cup smashes fundraising goal

Last June, Kings Creek Country Club hosted the inaugural Ace Cup, a junior girls’ golf tournament fundraiser supporting the Alzheimer’s Association. The 12 girls playing the event raised $70,000 while competing in five nine-hole formats over two days. The second annual Ace Cup competition took place at Kings...
delawarepublic.org

Enlighten Me: Learning to love the hidden pleasures of living in the First State

Delaware may be a small state, but it has more to offer than even some natives know. In this week's Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki talks with life-long residents and transplants to find out what drew them to the First State, what keeps them here, and how some less than favorable initial impressions of Delaware changed.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware SPCA launches Doggy Day Out program

The Delaware SPCA launches a new program that aims to combine summer fun and getting shelter dogs a new home. Doggy Day Out allows community members to take shelter dogs offsite for walks and other outings. "This was a program that was a collaboration between several members of our team,...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Businesses React to Study for New Span Along The Bay Bridge

KENT ISLAND, Md.- Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced funding for a new study for a new span parallel to the Bay Bridge. Hogan tells WBOC this next step is an important one. "This phase two study we invested 28 million dollars this morning to begin that which is the critical...
KENT COUNTY, DE
WBOC

$5 Gas Fuels Frustration on Delmarva

LINKWOOD, Md., and CAMDEN, Del. - On Friday morning, a few communities passed a psychological milestone: gas stations starting to sell self serve regular unleaded for more than five dollars per gallon. "It's crazy! Where's the economy going?," said Lesley Leibensperger as she and her family purchased just a few...
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Best Family Beach Towns in Southern Delaware

A beach is possibly nature’s most perfect playground: kids can scavenger hunt for shells, build sand castles and shallow pools in the sand, ride the ocean’s edge on a skim board and so much more. With so much to do at the water’s edge, it’s no wonder many families choose a beach for their summer vacation. If you’re looking for some of the area’s best beaches, follow the traffic to Southern Delaware. Because so many migrate to Reboboth Beach in July and Aug., it has become known as the nation’s summer capital. Near-by Lewes, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island are also packed with family-friendly activities and worth a visit. Scroll down for a quick guide to what to see & do and where to eat & sleep with kids in Southern DE.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

AAA: Gas prices will soon hit $5 a gallon in Delaware

Gas prices in Delaware are flirting with the $5 a gallon mark -- and according to AAA Mid-Atlantic hitting that level is inevitable. As of Wednesday afternoon the average price for a gallon of regular in Delaware was $4.97, up four cents from Tuesday and 37 cents over the past week.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lorrah announces candidacy for Delaware auditor

Janice Lorrah, the mom who sued Gov. John Carney over his unilateral extension of the school masking mandate in February, recently announced her candidacy for Delaware’s auditor of accounts. “Delaware ranks 47th among the 50 states for inefficient use of taxpayer dollars,” said Lorrah in a press release. “In...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Senate votes to ban styrofoam to-go boxes, cups

The Delaware Senate on Thursday passed a bill to effectively ban restaurants from offering single-use plastic straws and styrofoam food and beverage containers.  Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 134, sponsored by Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, also prohibits food establishments from providing customers with plastic coffee stirrers, cocktail picks and sandwich picks. Under the bill, food establishments would only be ... Read More
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 70-year-old Michael Healy of Milton, Delaware. Michael was last seen on June 7, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., at his residence in Milton. Attempts to contact or locate Michael have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
MILTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Same-day voter registration passes Delaware House

A bill that would allow Delaware voters to register on Election Day passed in the Delaware House of Representatives on Tuesday. Delaware currently cuts off voter registration for an election four Saturdays prior to Election Day, but House Bill 25 would give voters an opportunity at the polls with specific forms of identification.
DELAWARE STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating a Fatal Motorcycle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Wednesday night on DuPont Highway (Route 13) in New Castle. On June 8, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a 1999 black Honda FLHXS motorcycle was traveling northbound Route 13 in the middle-left lane approaching 1st Ave in area of Hooters. At this time, a white 2011 Kawasaki Vortex motorcycle was exiting from the Hooters parking lot. The Kawasaki was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13 to enter the left turn lane and make a U-Turn for southbound Route 13. The Kawasaki crossed directly into the path of Honda for a point of impact in the middle-left lane.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Oysters, burgers, brews among new Delaware beach eats

  Forget the ocean. Many visitors come to Delaware’s coast for the beach eats— and with good reason. The concepts cover the gamut, from smashed burgers to samosas. What’s more, the culinary action is no longer confined to the beach as development continues along Route 1 and toward the inland bays. If you’re headed to the beach this summer, here ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Suspected Overdose Deaths for May in Delaware Set New Monthly High Total

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Health Officials Fear Rising Death Toll Linked to Fentanyl, Cocaine. NEW CASTLE (June 8, 2022) – Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) officials announced a new monthly high total of deaths from suspected overdoses during May and said they fear the vast majority of the deaths will be connected to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic pain reliever that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine, or to the increasing use of cocaine, a powerfully addictive stimulant. In 2021, when a record 515 people died in Delaware from overdoses, more than 80% of the deaths involved fentanyl and more than 45% involved cocaine.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

House passes same-day voter registration bill, photo ID not required

A bill to allow same-day voter registration in Delaware is set to be considered by the Senate.  Under current law, Delawareans have until four Saturdays before an election to register to vote. House Bill 25 would eliminate that deadline and allow eligible voters to register to vote in primary, special and general elections on the same day they cast their ... Read More

