Neil Thurman Young

Carolyn Cecilia Sumsion Rawle passed away May 31, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Carolyn was born March 7, 1937, to LaCelle & Julia Johnson Sumsion in Provo, Utah. She was welcomed into a home of three children–Margaret age 15, Gerald age 12, & Betty age 11 in Springville, Utah. Five years later her brother Calvin was born. During Carolyn’s teenage years, she met two sisters (Carol & Renee Rawle) from Morgan, Utah & served in church callings with them in her ward. These sisters lined her up on a date with their brother, Ronald. This was an important date in her life. Carolyn’s favorite subjects at Springville High School were sewing, shorthand, & typing. Carolyn played the piano & enjoyed playing softball. She then attended Brigham Young University for 2 years. During this time Carolyn dated & became engaged to Ronald Rawle from Morgan. Four days before their wedding, Carolyn’s father passed away. Carolyn married Ronald Rawle February 6, 1959, in the Salt Lake Temple. Ronald was drafted into the United States Army one month after their marriage. After his basic training, Ronald was sent to the Army Base in Orleans, France. Carolyn lived with her mother during this time in Springville. A year later after their first son, Kevin, was born, Carolyn and her newborn baby flew to France to be with Ron. They lived in France for a year where their second son, Mark was born. Carolyn was very fond of talking about their interesting experiences they had in Europe. Ronald was then discharged from the Army & they returned to the United States. Ronald and Carolyn settled in Provo, Utah where they continued to raise their family–six children total were born to them: Kevin, Mark, Ja Nae, Kris, Richard, & Rondo. Carolyn enjoyed being a mother & taking care of her family– she did a lot of sewing, cooking, & canning, and was a great example of hard work. Carolyn was especially a good sport with all the animals that made it to their home! She loved rides in the canyon & being outdoors. Carolyn’s love was endless. She supported her husband & children in everything they did. Carolyn lovingly cared for her husband through all of his difficult health issues. At times, Ron & Carolyn shared their home with family & friends who needed a place to stay. She was fond of sports, especially BYU Basketball. From 1983 to 2000 Carolyn worked as a secretary for Adult Probation & Parole in Provo. In 2000, Ron & Carolyn moved to Wales, Utah. They settled on some property where they were able to raise a few farm animals. After Ron passed away with cancer in 2004, Carolyn became an Ordinance Worker at the Manti Temple. She served for 16 years & truly loved this calling. Carolyn also loved working on family history & was so grateful for her ancestors. She enjoyed crocheting afghans for her children & grandchildren. Carolyn loved playing games with her grandchildren & she was loved by all with her funny sense of humor. Carolyn enjoyed reading books & watching old movies. Carolyn was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints & served in many callings throughout her life. Carolyn was blessed with the sweet spirit of forgiveness–she extended her love to everyone. Carolyn was a woman of faith & endurance and she believed in the power of prayer. Carolyn loved the Lord & her family.

