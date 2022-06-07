ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tremonton, UT

Neil Thurman Young

Tremonton, UT - Neil Thurman Young passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 1, 2022. Neil Thurman Young was born on Dec 1, 1938 in Lehi, Utah to Seymour LaVon and Iona Beth Gilchrist Young. Neil grew up in Lehi, assisted with the family farm and attended school there. He...

James Taylor Duke

James Taylor Duke passed away on June 2nd, surrounded by his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, and was deeply loved by his posterity. Jim was born in Salt Lake City to Otto and Beatrice Taylor Duke. He attended East High School in Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Penny Sue Amyx Creager

Penny Sue Amyx Creager, 79, of Orem, passed away June 4, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
OREM, UT
Carolyn Cecilia Sumsion Rawle

Carolyn Cecilia Sumsion Rawle passed away May 31, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Carolyn was born March 7, 1937, to LaCelle & Julia Johnson Sumsion in Provo, Utah. She was welcomed into a home of three children–Margaret age 15, Gerald age 12, & Betty age 11 in Springville, Utah. Five years later her brother Calvin was born. During Carolyn’s teenage years, she met two sisters (Carol & Renee Rawle) from Morgan, Utah & served in church callings with them in her ward. These sisters lined her up on a date with their brother, Ronald. This was an important date in her life. Carolyn’s favorite subjects at Springville High School were sewing, shorthand, & typing. Carolyn played the piano & enjoyed playing softball. She then attended Brigham Young University for 2 years. During this time Carolyn dated & became engaged to Ronald Rawle from Morgan. Four days before their wedding, Carolyn’s father passed away. Carolyn married Ronald Rawle February 6, 1959, in the Salt Lake Temple. Ronald was drafted into the United States Army one month after their marriage. After his basic training, Ronald was sent to the Army Base in Orleans, France. Carolyn lived with her mother during this time in Springville. A year later after their first son, Kevin, was born, Carolyn and her newborn baby flew to France to be with Ron. They lived in France for a year where their second son, Mark was born. Carolyn was very fond of talking about their interesting experiences they had in Europe. Ronald was then discharged from the Army & they returned to the United States. Ronald and Carolyn settled in Provo, Utah where they continued to raise their family–six children total were born to them: Kevin, Mark, Ja Nae, Kris, Richard, & Rondo. Carolyn enjoyed being a mother & taking care of her family– she did a lot of sewing, cooking, & canning, and was a great example of hard work. Carolyn was especially a good sport with all the animals that made it to their home! She loved rides in the canyon & being outdoors. Carolyn’s love was endless. She supported her husband & children in everything they did. Carolyn lovingly cared for her husband through all of his difficult health issues. At times, Ron & Carolyn shared their home with family & friends who needed a place to stay. She was fond of sports, especially BYU Basketball. From 1983 to 2000 Carolyn worked as a secretary for Adult Probation & Parole in Provo. In 2000, Ron & Carolyn moved to Wales, Utah. They settled on some property where they were able to raise a few farm animals. After Ron passed away with cancer in 2004, Carolyn became an Ordinance Worker at the Manti Temple. She served for 16 years & truly loved this calling. Carolyn also loved working on family history & was so grateful for her ancestors. She enjoyed crocheting afghans for her children & grandchildren. Carolyn loved playing games with her grandchildren & she was loved by all with her funny sense of humor. Carolyn enjoyed reading books & watching old movies. Carolyn was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints & served in many callings throughout her life. Carolyn was blessed with the sweet spirit of forgiveness–she extended her love to everyone. Carolyn was a woman of faith & endurance and she believed in the power of prayer. Carolyn loved the Lord & her family.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
LaRae Tracy Savage

LaRae Tracy Savage, 93, passed away on May 31, 2022, at her home in Cedar Hills, Utah. She was born May 5, 1929 in Kaysville, Utah to Austin Elmer Tracy and Ellen Jacklin Tracy. She was the middle child of three, older brother Jacklin Tracy and younger sister Naomi Tracy...
CEDAR HILLS, UT
Velda Merkley Hansen

Velda Merkley Hansen, of Nephi, Utah, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem, 801-225-1530. For life story and to leave condolences please visit sundbergolpinmortuary.com.
NEPHI, UT
Having a life

You’ve heard people say it. Maybe you’ve said it yourself. It’s almost a daily mantra for some people. Here it is: “I have no life.”. While away from Sanpete a while back, I got together with an old high school friend. When we were planning a time to get together, he said that whatever worked for me would be all right for him because he “had no life.”
BYU men’s track produces three first team All-American

EUGENE, Ore. — No. 4 BYU men’s track and field finished the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships tied for 39th with three First Team All-Americans as men’s finals concluded at Hayward Field on Friday. Kenneth Rooks recorded a second steeplechase personal-best in three days...
PROVO, UT
Heritage Baptist Church to hold Bible School

Heritage Baptist Church (located at 1045 S. Medical Dr., Mt. Pleasant) is hosting a Vacation Bible School June 13-16 for ages K5 thru 6th grade. Registration begins at 9:30 and the program will conclude at 12:30. We will be serving lunch each day. There will be Bible lessons, puppets, crafts, games and prizes.
BYU’s Rooks sets school record in steeplechase at NCAAs

The BYU men’s track team saw a pair of All-American performances in the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday. In the 3,000-meter steeplechase final, Kenneth Rooks ran a personal best 8:22.56 to finish sixth. The mark is also second-best in school history behind Henry Marsh, who ran 8:21.60 in 1977. Rooks ran in the middle of pack early on and was third with less than two laps to go, staying in contact with the leaders for most of the race.
EUGENE, OR
BYU professor: Half of Utahns are still watering lawns too much

Although many Utahns are watering their lawns less frequently, in response to the current drought, one Brigham Young University professor says that half of Utah residents are still overwatering. Rob Sowby, a civil and construction engineering professor at BYU, has contributed to over 200 civil engineering projects in North America,...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Mayors of Utah Valley: New terminal sparks expanded flight offerings

The last month or two has been exhilarating, and most of it has centered around our airport expansion. Some call it a “generational project,” one that will impact generations. I like that. I regularly challenge my staff to think 30 or 40 years out. And I believe this is one of those projects that will be appreciated for decades to come. Before I say anything more, let me thank our employee team, particularly those at the airport but also all those supporting it. They have worked their hearts out to make this happen, and I am so grateful to them.
PROVO, UT
Joseph “Joe” Blaine Hauzen

It is with immeasurable sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, Joseph “Joe” Blaine Hauzen. Joe passed away unexpectedly at the age of 73 on March 3, 2022, in Orem, Utah. Joe was a hell of a lot of fun and will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, great sense of humor, and huge hugs. He was one of the last true gentlemen of his era, always dapper and dressed to impress no matter the occasion. He was thoughtful and warmhearted yet wasn’t afraid to speak his mind and stand up for what he believed in. Joe was a family man, and a lifelong friend to many.
OREM, UT
Provo City Council votes to extend fire restrictions along watershed

The Provo City Council unanimously approved a resolution imposing fire restrictions Tuesday, citing hazardous environmental conditions. The notice of fire restrictions, signed by Lynn Schofield, Provo City fire marshal, on May 18, states that effective May 19, fires are prohibited in the Provo City watershed except in approved fire pits located in improved campgrounds and picnic areas, as well as permanent fire pits within residential properties.
PROVO, UT
Provo company creates largest list of US addresses

Embedded in everyday life, on every website people use, is the work of other companies. Whenever a person uses Zillow or Netflix, they are experiencing the benefits of work done in Utah County. Smarty, formerly known as Smarty Streets, is a Provo-based company that creates address verification software for businesses.
PROVO, UT
One dead after police-involved shooting in Springville

Just before 11 p.m. on Friday, an anonymous caller informed Springville Police Dispatch that a person was shooting a gun into the air in a Walmart parking lot. According to a release from the Springville Police Department, the alleged suspect drove into the back of the first police car responding to the scene.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
