2 Bedroom Townhome in Jefferson Park - Corporate Housing Rental in Denver, CO

Ed Prather is a very successful Denver realtor. I've wanted to spend some time getting a handle on just how much the Front Range real estate market has changed in a short time with the rise of interest rates, and perhaps new strategies for both buyers and sellers of homes. We'll talk about all that with Ed. By the way, the "thumbnail" picture for the blog with the "price reduced" sign on a home is from 2008. The question is whether we're in, or will soon be in, a similarly weak real estate market or whether, along the Front Range in particular, demand is strong enough that any price weakness will be limited.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO