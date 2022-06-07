ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

2 Bedroom Townhome in Jefferson Park - Corporate Housing Rental in Denver, CO

corporatehousingbyowner.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis sophisticated home sets a benchmark for style and luxury living that beckons to perfection. This unique four-story corner home has spectacular mountain...

www.corporatehousingbyowner.com

95 Rock KKNN

Historic Colorado School House is Now an Upscale Hotel

Colorado's newest boutique hotel, The Slate Denver officially opened its doors this week, marking a new chapter for one of the Mile High State's most historic buildings. The contemporary hotel was built inside the former Emily Griffith Opportunity School on 13th and Welton Street. Although a good deal of renovation has taken place, the contemporary accommodations still pay homage to the building's storied past.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Is Colorado's housing market over the peak?

The sudden rise in mortgage rates has homebuyers and potential sellers asking their real estate agents whether Colorado’s red-hot market is cooling off. And while agents aren’t seeing anything dire on the horizon, they do perceive things have changed, and that the peak of the market may have passed.
worldnationnews.com

Denver’s Best LGBTQ Bars: A Guide to Long-Gone Gay Clubs and Some Newbies

Simply placing a pride flag in one’s window doesn’t make for an LGBTQ bar, but it’s at least a joy to see a rainbow rolling its way into more and more mainstream establishments. For queer bars, Denverites often have to look a little closer, as the city’s...
KKTV

FOUND: 93-year-old last seen in Denver Friday

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Littleton Police say 93-year-old William McCandliss has been found. Officers say he was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday and was seen leaving Littleton Hospital (7700 S. Broadway). McCandliss has blue eyes, gray hair and is about 5′10″. A photo of McCandliss can be found at...
DENVER, CO
Margaret Jackson

Highlands Ranch gets new creperie

(Delaney Van on Unsplash) (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) James Beatty was hiking through the mountains of Austria when he came across a woman making crepes in a small hut. That’s when he got the idea to open a creperie, an idea that simmered for a decade before he pulled the trigger.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
Axios Denver

Who's behind the wave of all-cash offers for Denver homes

Unlike much of the country, metro Denver isn't seeing an influx in institutional investors buying up properties with cash and reselling them to turn a profit. Instead, the swell of cash offers over the last two years is coming from "everyone," including average buyers and deep-pocketed businesses, Bret Weinstein, president and CEO of Guide Real Estate, tells Axios Denver.State of play: Startups are popping up across the state to capitalize on the competition and launch cash-buyer programs aimed at leveling the playing field for everyday buyers in red-hot markets. Some companies are fronting cash for buyers to purchase homes outright,...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Brace yourself for months of Federal Boulevard construction from Colfax to I-70

Federal Boulevard, that mighty, deadly, travel artery on Denver’s west side, is going under the knife starting later this week and lasting all the way through November. But on the other side of that, the road, from Colfax Avenue to Interstate 70, will have a newly laid 2.5-inch layer of asphalt and 114 new ADA-compliant curb ramps.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

4 new restaurants opening in Denver and one 88-year-old institution closing

Denver's food scene evolves by the day with new starts and unfortunate stops.What to know: Here's the latest to help guide your culinary adventures.OpeningsYuan Wonton and Pho King Rapidos — two of Denver's most popular food trucks — are collaborating with Sweets and Sourdough to open a brick-and-mortar location this summer. The exact address is still not disclosed.Lucina opened on Kearney Street in Park Hill in May offering Latin American dishes such as mojo pork chops and salty-sweet fried plantains.The owners — Diego Coconati, Michelle Nguyen and Erasmo Casiano — are partners at the ​​Create Cooking School at Stanley Marketplace.Street...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Ed Prather Denver Realtor Talking Buying and Selling A Home In Denver

Ed Prather is a very successful Denver realtor. I've wanted to spend some time getting a handle on just how much the Front Range real estate market has changed in a short time with the rise of interest rates, and perhaps new strategies for both buyers and sellers of homes. We'll talk about all that with Ed. By the way, the "thumbnail" picture for the blog with the "price reduced" sign on a home is from 2008. The question is whether we're in, or will soon be in, a similarly weak real estate market or whether, along the Front Range in particular, demand is strong enough that any price weakness will be limited.
DENVER, CO

