On May 21, 1992 Mueller Homes Inc. was formed as a construction company in Maryland by Paul Mueller, Sr. Today, Mueller Homes is led by his son, Paul Mueller, Jr. and the company serves a growing list of discerning clientele, as a luxury custom home builder in Maryland. As with any business, the journey has been a winding road full of lessons along the way. We are pleased to share the story of Mueller Homes and the celebration of our 30 year anniversary. We would also like to thank the many clients, employees, suppliers, and sub-contractors who have been beside us for this journey.

