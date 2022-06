The Washington Commanders have fined one of their assistant coaches for the comments he made about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, which happened on Jan. 6, 2021. Jack Del Rio, the defensive coordinator for the Commanders, was fined $100,000 for downplaying the attack as a "dust-up" in comparison to riots across the country the previous summer, per CBS Sports. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the announcement of Del Rio's fine on Friday.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO