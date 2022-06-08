ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Black Adam' Trailer

By Jessica Sager
Parade
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne Johnson is a god in the first official trailer for Black Adam. Opening with a shot of the titular antihero in a tank, we see Pierce Brosnan's Dr. Fate muse, "Black Adam. What have your powers ever given to you? Nothing but heartache." Johnson's Black Adam recalls how...

parade.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch the creepy new trailer for ‘Predator’ prequel ‘Prey’

A new two-minute trailer has been released for Predator prequel film Prey, due to arrive later this summer. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), the film focuses on the character Naru (played by indigenous actor and Legion star Amber Midthunder), who wants to “prove her worth as a warrior”.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Adam Trailer Reveals First Look at a Surprising DC Organization

On Wednesday morning, fans were treated to the first teaser trailer for Black Adam, the long-awaited film that will bring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's DC antihero to the big screen. The trailer shed a bit of light on what Black Adam's world and modern status quo will look like, with him being joined by members of the Justice Society of America in the film. One thing that has been less obvious about the film has been its antagonists — but the trailer might have provided the first look at what to expect. The Black Adam trailer features a number of goons driving technologically-advanced flying scooters, which fans have speculated could be the first look at the film's version of Intergang.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Prey’ Drops Intense, Intriguing ‘Predator’ Prequel Trailer

If it bleeds, perhaps they will kill it. The first trailer for Prey dropped on Tuesday, which showed off both an intense and intriguing chapter in the iconic Predator franchise.More from The Hollywood ReporterSeth MacFarlane on Moving 'Orville' From Fox to "Classier" Hulu, Comedy's Controversies and His 'Ted' Hopes'Conversations With Friends' EP Lenny Abrahamson on the Value of Slow TV and the Future of AdaptationsHulu's 'Shoresy': TV Review The two-minute preview for the film from 20th Century Studios coming directly to Hulu on Aug. 5 teased the Comanche Nation 300 years in the past fighting against a Predator. The exact story is of...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Sea Beast Trailer Released by Netflix

On Tuesday, Netflix kicked off its movie-centric day of Geeked Week by taking to the open seas. The Sea Beast, a new animated film from the director of Big Hero 6, arrives on Netflix on July 8th. This could be another major animation awards player for Netflix, following in the footsteps of The Mitchells vs. The Machines and Klaus. With the premiere a little over a month away, and a teaser already out in the wild, Netflix finally unveiled the full trailer for The Sea Beast.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marwan Kenzari
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Noah Centineo
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
Sarah Shahi
People

Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris Files for Divorce from Wife Rainbow

Kenya Barris is ending his marriage to his estranged wife, Dr. Rania "Rainbow" Barris, after being together for more than 20 years, PEOPLE has confirmed. The black-ish creator filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 1, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

She-Hulk Finally Unveils First Trailer and Release Date

MCU fans have been looking forward to the She-Hulk series ever since it was announced back in 2019 as part of the upcoming Disney+ MCU slate. The series has been in the works for a while now with production wrapped in August last year. Now, after a very long wait, we finally have our first full look at the highly-anticipated MCU series.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Hawkman#Orient Express#Men S Journal Of The
GamesRadar

New Thor: Love and Thunder clip sees Jane Foster in action as Mighty Thor

A new Thor: Love and Thunder clip has debuted at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and it sees Natalie Portman's Jane Foster in action as Mighty Thor. In the video, which you can see below, Chris Hemsworth's thunder god tries to call Mjolnir to him, but the hammer isn't listening. At last, it seems to be in his reach, but it soon flies into the hands of another: the Mighty Thor herself, AKA Jane.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘Resident Evil’: Netflix’s New Trailer Looks Dope As Hell

When Netflix first announced that it was moving ahead with a live-action Resident Evil series, there was a good deal of skepticism. Though the Milla Jovovich movies certainly have a fan base, Resident Evil has long been one of those franchises that seemed destined to be better in video game form. Well, put aside those doubts. The official trailer for Resident Evil has arrived as part of Geeked Week, and frankly? It looks cool as hell.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Jack Harlow says Black women have been “such a massive part of my career”

Jack Harlow has spoken about the impact that Black women have had on his career in a new interview with Teen Vogue. The Louisville rapper appeared as one of the magazine’s three June cover stars. In the interview with Tess Garcia, he spoke about his love for hip hop, his new album and the support he has received from Black women, who he notes have been “such a massive part of my career”.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNET

'Black Adam': Plot, Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know

It's difficult to keep all the comic book heroes and villains straight. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stars as Black Adam in a new DC Comics feature film coming out from Warner Bros. on Oct. 21, but even loyal comics readers may have no idea who this character is. A new trailer for the film was released on June 8. Here's a look at this intriguing character and his past.
MOVIES
Parade

'And Just Like That...' Season 2 to Feature Samantha—But Not Kim Cattrall

Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That... will feature Samantha Jones in Season 2 despite Kim Cattrall refusing to come back to the franchise ever again. Showrunner Michael Patrick King spoke with Variety to discuss the return of the fan-favorite PR whiz character. Variety asked the burning question...
TV SERIES
Parade

The First 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 2 Sneak Peek Is Here

Netflix is celebrating Stranger Things on Day 4 of Geeked Week, and in preparation for the upcoming release of Season 4 Volume 2 on July 1, 2022, the streamer just released a sneak peek at what's to come. The new teaser previews the intense battle against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), as the mystery of the Upside Down continues.
TV SERIES
411mania.com

DC Announces Black Adam Prequel Comics

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to join the DCEU with Black Adam in October, and DC has announced prequel comics for the film. DC announced a series of one-shot comic books under the title of Black Adam – The Justice Society Files that will introduce several of the characters appearing in the October 21st film.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Duke Nukem’ Movie in the Works from ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators, Legendary (Exclusive)

Duke Nukem, the 1990s video game that helped popularize the first-person shooter genre, is getting the feature film treatment. Legendary Entertainment, the company behind Dune and the Godzilla monster movie series, has picked up the movie rights from Gearbox, with Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg on board to produce.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batwheels' Adds Gina Rodriguez and Xolo Mariduena to Supervillain Lineup (Exclusive)'Cobra Kai' Season Five Premiere Date Revealed Along With Action-Packed Teaser'Cobra Kai' Creators' Action-Comedy 'Obliterated' Moves From TBS to Netflix Legendary will also produce, as will Jean Julien Baronnet (Assassin’s Creed) of Marla Studios, which...
MOVIES
Gamespot

New Nope Trailer Might Give Too Much Away

Jordan Peele's latest film Nope takes on the sci-fi tropes of classic UFO movies of the past, and while the project has had some interesting teasers, the latest trailer spells out the plot maybe all too well. Nope follows residents of a small town in Southern California who witness a mysterious and abnormal event and a brother and sister out to profit from capturing footage of the event.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

New 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Trailer Gives Sneak Peek of Gorr the God Butcher Fight Sequence

Marvel has dropped yet another teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder in anticipation for their ticket sales. The sneak peek gives audiences a better look at supporting characters Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson and Gorr the God-Butcher, played by Christian Bale in the expected action sequence. The trailer also showcases Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster superhero moment but most noteably fans get to see a close-up look at why Gorr the God-Butcher poses such a threat to Thor.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy