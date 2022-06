It's not what you say. It's what people hear. – Frank Luntz. In my last message, I wrote something that, unfortunately, some people perceived as a statement that I did not support or believe in our country's Constitution. Nothing could be further from the truth. Part of my oath of office was to uphold the Constitution in my duties. I take that oath seriously. What I have trouble with is the people who interpret the words of the 2nd Amendment to justify sitting on their hands while our citizens are slaughtered. I don't believe the current situation is what our founding fathers intended or wanted.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO