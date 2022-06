State lawmakers launched an investigation into the Uvalde massacre Thursday, but the witnesses, testimony, and specific goals of the investigation will remain secret for now. State Rep. Dustin Burrows, who chairs the committee leading the inquiry, said the goal is to provide "answers and solutions" that will prevent future mass shootings. Uvalde law enforcement has come under intense criticism from state officials and law enforcement experts for their response, in which police took more than an hour to enter the classroom where the gunman had opened fire and then holed up with his rifle.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO